There are barely a few weeks for It Takes Two hits stores around the world and the anticipation surrounding Hazelight’s new and Josef fares is maximum. It could not be otherwise, since the Swedish-Lebanese creative fell in love with the public with his two previous works: Brother: A Tale of Two Sons and A Way Out. Now the charismatic director returns to the fray with more cooperative action. In that sense, now It Takes Two shows its first 22 minutes in a new gameplay run on the PC version of the title, which just a few hours ago revealed its requirements minimum and recommended.

In the video that you will find above these lines, courtesy of GameSpot, you can see How It Takes Two starts, with a marriage on the verge of breaking up and with a daughter suffering because of it. The girl, without really knowing how, ends up turning her parents into a pair of dolls who will have to overcome a lot of challenges and collaborate as they have not done for a long time. In this gameplay we can see some of the first riddles they have to tackle. As will happen to the protagonists and given the cooperative condition of the game, It Takes Two proposes that the players cooperate and add their ingenuity to solve all the situations that come their way.

Josef Fares is so convinced that his new game will not bore anyone that he assures that he will give 1,000 dollars to those who do not have fun with it. Be that as it may, a few days ago we also got to see the creator of A Way Out explaining first hand what are the basics of It Takes Two, coming to Xbox One (with Xbox Series X | S compatibility) and other platforms next March 26th.