It’s news that will make adventure game fans jump for joy: “It Takes Two”, the latest game from Hazelight Studioshas sold 10 million copies worldwide in just two months of its launch.

The game, which was launched on March 26, 2021, has attracted the attention of gamers from all over the world due to its original storyline and innovative approach to storytelling. The game was developed as a duo adventure, where players control both main characters, Cody And Mayon an emotional journey to save their failing marriage.

Critics praised “It Takes Two” for its gripping storyline and cutting-edge technology, which allowed players to fully immerse themselves in the storyline and characters. The game was also praised for its detailed graphics and high quality animation, which made the gaming experience even more immersive.

The record sales of “It Takes Two” are further evidence of the growing popularity of adventure games and the impact these games can have on players. The game was described as an exciting and immersive experience that allowed players to spend quality time together and discover new things about each other.

Hazelight Studios said that sales of “It Takes Two” have exceeded their expectations and that they are excited to continue developing games that can deliver unique and immersive experiences to gamers.

Bottom line, “It Takes Two” is a unprecedented success in the world of adventure games and represents a milestone in the gaming industry. With its record sales and captivating storyline, the game proved that games can be an exciting and immersive experience for everyone.