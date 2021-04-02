There are big names in the video game industry. Legendary creatives who have turned their ideas into some of the most iconic characters and stories in the business. All of them have contributed their grain of sand and differential elements to the traditional formulas of the sector. And it is precisely for this reason that Josef fares is standing out in his short but intense career in electronic entertainment. The Swedish-Lebanese video game designer has had a very clear idea since his beginning in the industry: cooperation must be the key to his playable proposals.

With Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons he used an interesting mechanic. Despite being a single player video game, the user controlled two characters at the same time, each with a joystick on the controller. In A Way Out he went one step further and offered a 100% cooperative experience, “forcing” users to play it in the company of another person, either locally or online, on a split screen. A Way Out had a fantastic reception and that is why Fares and Hazelight Studios have decided to repeat the formula with It Takes Two, the title that occupies us today. We have already been able to play it and we bring you our It Takes Two review for Xbox One, version that we have played through Xbox Series X.

Two better than one

It Takes Two tells us the Cody and May story, a marriage in low hours that has already decided that divorce is the best solution for both. The victim? His daughter Rose, who is willing to do anything to keep her parents together. Without really knowing how, Rose manages to get Cody and Mae into inside two dolls that she herself has made in her image and likeness. And that is when, together with the Book of Love, Cody and May must begin to overcome all kinds of challenges cooperating and doing both of their part to be able to reverse an adverse situation.

The insufferable Book of Love, also known as Dr. Hakim, does not want this fun transformation to end so soon, so he takes the marriage away from his daughter Rose and embarks them on an adventure that will take them through all the places in your house while reliving moments of the past. A premise that leads us to the real key to It Takes Two: the obligatory cooperative gameplay.

Speak, listen, act

It Takes Two is a video game by platforms, which is a differential point with respect to the previous work of Josef Fares. A Way Out was betting on cooperation in a narrative adventure with touches of action, but It Takes Two takes us squarely into the world of jumps, falls, bosses and all kinds of ingenious mechanics. Throughout history we will meet various situations in which it will not only be necessary to be precise at the controls, but also communication with our adventure partner will be essential to be able to progress.

And, unlike in any single player video game, It Takes Two invites us to think the solutions to the riddles that come up asking for the opinion of the other player. We may on occasion find ourselves lost and not know how to move forward. It is in those kinds of situations that It Takes Two becomes strong. The cooperation transcends the screen and reaches the real world, where we must seek joint solutions for virtual challenges. In this sense, what is new about Hazelight goes far beyond what was seen in A Way Out, where cooperation was ultimately limited to specific moments and not the entire adventure.

Two roads, one destination

Each “world” of It Takes Two offers us some different tools to overcome challenges. For example, in the first level May has a hammer with which she can hit objects to break them and also hook herself to nails to overcome spaces with large falls. Cody, on the other hand, has nails that he can shoot from a distance to attack enemies or to clear a way for May. So, although at certain times each of the characters has their own path to advance, the ultimate goal will always be to meet again at the destination after having facilitated the work of our partner.

Fares has done everything he can to make the mechanics of each world as ingenious as possible, and boy has he succeeded. It Takes Two invites you to continue advancing by the mere fact of knowing what is going to await us in the next level. In what new way will we have to overcome obstacles and what fun final bosses await us at the end of each phase. Not to mention a history that it is still more than a backdrop, but that has its interest and its emotional side.

How to play It Takes Two for free thanks to the Friend Pass

conclusion

It Takes Two is an essential video game if you are a lover of cooperative adventures. its Platformer is packed with ingenuity and brilliant playable moments, which is why it is great news that to overcome the game we have to invest a little more than ten hours. His story will give us that touch of emotion; its gameplay will invite us to debate and reflect together with our fellow adventurers and its minigames will entertain us for as long as we want.

Josef Fares has tried to combine in a single proposal the emotion and the platform of Brother with the cooperation from A Way Out and the result couldn’t be better. As if all this were not enough, we do not need more than a copy to be able to play in the company of a friend, since the Friend Pass will allow another person to access our game at no additional cost. A great way to have fun in company.