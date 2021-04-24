Excellent news arrives for Hazelight StudiosAs the developers of this adventure inspired by the relationship of a married couple, they can celebrate their very good numbers. This was confirmed by the study recently, his title It Takes Two has sold more than a million copies worldwide, feeling really proud and preparing the next successor game, which in the words of its director, “It will be better than It Takes Two.”

Through his official Twitter account, the game director Josef fares, released the news, sharing the tweet in addition to the same study. He commented (translated): “This shows that there are definitely players who also want to play cooperative games.”. He further added that “I hope we see more games like this.”

This shows that there definitely is players that also wants to play co op only games! Thank you everyone and I hope we see more game like this😘 https://t.co/s1k97ULrVi – Josef Fares (@josef_fares) April 23, 2021

As can be seen in the tweet, the studio has also published a message of amazement and thanks to all the players: “Wow! I just found out that #ItTakesTwo has sold over 1 million copies and is still going strong! Thank you very much for all the love you have shown to our game, it means the world to us ”.

If you haven’t played the game yet, the title tells the story of Cody and May, a marriage that is recently on the verge of divorce. His daughter before the imminent breakup, decides to seek help in a book that focuses on relationship problems. This is when the adventure and magic begins, turning his parents into two dolls and the book coming to life to guide them through a series of challenges.

It Takes Two is available for Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC.