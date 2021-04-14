Not a month has passed since It Takes Two will be launched and Josef fares, its head, already wants to create expectations for the future. And is that the It Takes Two creator already talks about his next game in a recent interview granted to Push Square, where he began by saying that he was not surprised by the good reception of the latest Hazelight Studios title, since he always has a lot of confidence in the work they do in his company. As is often the case with the Swedish-Lebanese creative, the first words about his next project are intended to generate excitement among the followers of his peculiar cooperative adventures.

“If you ask me about our next game, I can tell you now that it will be even better than It Takes Two. It’s going to be insane. I am very sure, from the concept to what will happen, that people will blow their minds “, said Fares with this incredible self-confidence that characterizes him so much. For now he has not offered any more clues, not even if he will continue repeating that cooperative formula The split screen that has given such good results in A Way Out and It Takes Two. Although Josef Fares has not hesitated to start talking about his next video game, it is likely that we will still have to wait a long time until we can learn something concrete about him.

It Takes Two analysis

For reference, it took a little over two and a half years from the release of A Way Out to the first trailer for It Takes Two, so there is still a long way to go. Meanwhile, the latest from Josef Fares and Hazelight has become a success with critics and fans. It is not for less, because in this adventure of cooperative platforms we have a multitude of challenges ahead to overcome in the company of a second player, each one making use of their own mechanics and, on many occasions, putting them together to overcome the obstacles that await us.