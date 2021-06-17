The director of Brothers and A Way Out has shown his enthusiasm for these sales figures.

For many a strong candidate for Game of the Year, the fantastic It Takes Two by Electronic Arts and Hazelight Studios has managed to penetrate deeply among video game fans enjoying great sales success. So much so that in just two and a half months the new from the author of Brothers: A Tales of Two Sons or the most recent A Way Out has already exceeded two million games sold on PC, Xbox One and PS4.

“We have sold two million games!”, Has written the official account of Hazelight Studios in the social networks. “We are impressed by the passion that you wonderful people have shown for our game and we could not be happier seeing that there are so many fans of the cooperative,” they add in their message.

This means that four million people have already played It Takes Two.Josef FaresThe director of It Takes Two has also written enthusiastically in response to this official message: “This means that four million people have already played It Takes Two. Incredible”, says Josef Fares. Do not forget that during the promotion of the game, in the months before its launch, its main person in charge was so sure of how much fun it was that he offered 1000 dollars to whoever got bored with It Takes Two.

The quality of this cooperative action game is unquestionable. In our analysis of It Takes Two we already told you that this video game took “cooperation to its maximum expression” by offering a “huge variety of situations” that made the game surprise you from beginning to end. After this successful new work by Josef Fares, the creative assures that his next game will be even better and promises to amaze.

