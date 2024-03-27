It Takes Two celebrates third anniversary with new sales milestone

It Takes Two – the co-op platformer from Hazelight and Josef Fares (yes, of that Oscars rant) – celebrated its third anniversary earlier this week.

To commemorate the occasion, Hazelight shared a new piece of artwork and the news It Takes Two had now sold 16m copies. This is an increase of six million sales over the last 12 months.



The Return of a Visionary – Josef Fares and Hazelight





The developer said its game has now been played by over 30 million people, a statistic called “mind blowing.” It Takes Two is also available on Game Pass.

“What a way to start off a very exciting year…” the developer closed, with a pair of teasing emoji eyes. I wonder what it has hidden up its sleeve.

It Takes Two launched across PlayStation, Xbox and PC back in 2021, and went on to win Game of the Year at the Game Awards. It was subsequently released on Switch in 2022. More recently, the game was said to be getting a film adaptation.



Cody and May, along with other characters from It Takes Two gather around a birthday cake. | Image credit: Hazelight

“If you can ignore the story, It Takes Two has some of the best co-op gameplay in years,” our Bertie wrote in Eurogamer's It Takes Two review, recommending the game.

“This is a rare kind of co-op experience, with an energy and imagination and playfulness that sometimes rivals Nintendo's,” he wrote. “As a toy, it can be a joy, and it will create some co-op moments to remember.”