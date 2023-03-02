“It makes no sense that they walk us through half of Spain,” criticizes Miguel Martínez, president of the Cartagena Chamber of Commerce. The actress Claudia Rubio joins the voices calling for a direct AVE to Madrid.

President of the Cartagena Chamber of Commerce Miguel Martínez: «It is a tease; the frequencies do not satisfy anyone »

Miguel Martínez believes that society and Cartagena businessmen are “skeptical” with the arrival of the AVE. Its recent inauguration in Murcia, far from encouraging them, creates “frustration” for them. «It does not make sense that they walk us through half of Spain, stopping every 100 kilometers. It’s a joke”. He does not hesitate to describe it as “gross.” In his opinion, the high speed in the Region must be made «for the purpose of amendment. To this day, the frequencies do not satisfy anyone ». For Martínez, “opportunities flow through infrastructures. And right now there aren’t any.”

Actress Claudia Rubio: “I pay from Cartagena, but I come by car to Murcia because it’s faster”

Claudia Rubio buys the ticket from Cartagena, although she gets on the train in Murcia. “Whenever my parents can bring me, I go to El Carmen by car because it is faster.” This resident of Madrid from Cartagena has difficulties visiting her family because it is difficult for her to fit in with the schedule. “There are few frequencies.” The travel time, which increases by more than half an hour if you include the stop in Alicante, doesn’t help either. “The time differences between the routes mean that some trains do not compensate me. It takes too long, making so many stops. If we had a direct one it would be much easier », she affirms.