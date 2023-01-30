Every day, María Guadalupe Galván leaves her house, in the Las Lilas subdivision, Municipality of El Salto, at 4:40 a.m. to catch the first bus. She takes another one in downtown Guadalajara and finally arrives at her work at 7:00 a.m.

She works in an embroidery, flexography and laser cutting company on Calle Medrano, in Guadalajara. She arrives at her house between 7:30 p.m. She in total she does almost four hours of travel by public transport.

The average daily travel time of people in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area is 62.8 minutes overall; and 84.3 minutes among those who only use public transport, according to data from the Institute of Statistical and Geographic Information of Jalisco. However, there are extreme cases such as that of María Guadalupe.

For Miguel Ángel Landeros Volquarts, president of the Western Mexican Council of Foreign Trade, Although there are organized industries that use private trucks to transport their workers, many businesses cannot provide that support even though their employees live far away.

“It is a real suffering for many people who practically live their lives in transport. They spend three, four, six hours in the truck. The worst thing is that they only come home to sleep and need a solution. It is an issue that must be a priority in an urban sense because of what people invest, but in a coordinated way (businessmen) with the Government of Jalisco“, he pointed.

Eduardo Macías, who works as a soccer coach, also has to make long commutes every day to get to his place of work.

To be at the training camps in Toluquilla, Tlajomulco, at 8:00 a.m., he leaves his house in Colonia Libertad, Guadalajara, at 6:30 a.m., walk 17 minutes to Line 2 of the Light Train, transfer to L1 and arrive at Estación Periférico Sur at 7:30 a.m.

From there he takes a truck that leaves him at his workplace 20 to 30 minutes later. He leaves at 11:00 a.m. and gets home at 1:00 p.m. That is, he spends more time in transfers than at work.