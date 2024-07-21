Juarez City.- An average of one and a half hours is the crossing time reported by users of the city’s three international bridges.

“Even behind the X, someone said it was 1 hour and 30 minutes,” said a member of a bridge reporting group on Facebook.

“I just spent 1:30 on the free left side,” added one user.

According to the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) application, the estimated time in Zaragoza and Paso del Norte is 85 to 90 minutes.

On the Córdova de las Américas bridge, the application has not been updated since 9 pm last Thursday.