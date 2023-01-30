Before invading Ukraine, Vladimir Putin threatened a missile attack on the United Kingdom: this was revealed by former British prime minister Boris Johnson, who had a telephone conversation with the Russian president last February, a few days before the war had it begin.

The Kremlin leader’s comment came during a “very long” conversation during which a warning had arrived from London on how “catastrophic” the results of a conflict would be.

“I could launch a missile to hit the United Kingdom within a minute”, are the words spoken by Putin and recounted by a BBC documentary on the war.

Johnson told the broadcaster: “At one point he threatened me, saying: ‘Boris, I don’t want to hurt you but, with a missile it would only take a minute.’ Or something like that”.

And then: “But I think from the very relaxed tone he had, from the sort of detached air he seemed to have, he was just playing with my attempts to get him to negotiate.”

On February 11, just nine days after that talk, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace met his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, in Moscow.

According to the BBC Wallace left for London after being reassured that Russia would not invade Ukraine, but said both sides knew it was a lie.