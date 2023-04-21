It takes a flower 2023: previews and guests of Francesco Gabbani’s program on Rai 1, last episode 21 April

This evening, April 21, 2023, the second and final episode of We need a flower, Francesco Gabbani’s program which returns with a second edition, is broadcast on Rai 1. The first environmentally friendly show of Italian television returns for two special evenings, on 14 and 21 April 2023, in prime time from 21.25. An original format that combines the lightness of variety with the increasingly urgent theme of eco-sustainability. Regular guests of the two episodes of It takes a flower 2023 are Nino Frassica and Mario Tozzi. Then there will be many guests. Here are the advances of the second and last episode of 21 April.

Previews and guests

The variety that talks about the environment through words, music and testimonies ends, to raise public awareness on eco-sustainability issues, starting from a small daily choice, to help preserve the future of the planet. Also in this episode of We need a flower, alongside the landlord, Francesco Gabbani, the amusing forays of Nino Frassica and moments of in-depth analysis with Mario Tozzi. Furthermore, a parterre of great guests brings a symbolic flower to the studio, a dedication of love to Mother Earth: from Stefania Sandrelli and Roberto Vecchioni to Chiara Francini, Rosa Chemical, Laura Chiatti and Lorenzo Biagiarelli.

Gabbani dances, duets, interprets some of his greatest hits and songs by other great songwriters. Accompanied by his band and by an inclusive dance troupe far from stereotypes made up of eight dancers, with choreography by Luca Paoloni. Vecchioni unfortunately has recently lost his son, Arrigo. The program was recorded before the mournful event.

It takes a flower 2023: how many episodes

How many episodes are scheduled for It takes a flower 2023? Appointment in prime time on Rai 1 for two episodes, 14 and 21 April 2023 at 21.25 with Francesco Gabbani. Here is the complete schedule.

First episode: April 14, 2023

Second episode: April 21, 2023

Streaming and TV

Where to see It takes a flower 2023 on live TV and live streaming? The program with Francesco Gabbani, as mentioned, will be broadcast on 14 and 21 April 2023 at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.