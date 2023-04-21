It takes a flower 2023 streaming and live TV: where to see the show with Francesco Gabbani

It takes a flower 2023 is the program conducted by Francesco Gabbani and broadcast on Rai 1 tonight, April 21, with the second and final episode. Two special evenings in the company of great guests to combine the lightness of variety with the increasingly urgent theme of eco-sustainability. Its intent is in fact to raise awareness, through words, music and testimonies, of public opinion on issues related to the environment and on how each of us, starting from a small daily choice, can contribute to preserving the future of this our wonderful planet. But where to see It takes a flower 2023 on live TV and streaming? Here is all the information.

On TV

Appointment on Rai 1 with the second and last episode broadcast this evening – 21 April 2023 – in prime time from 21.25. Rai 1 is visible on button 1 of digital terrestrial or on 101 of the Sky decoder.

It takes a flower 2023 live stream

If you are not at home, no problem. You can follow Francesco Gabbani’s variety live streaming on Rai Play, the free platform available for PCs, smartphones, tablets and smart TVs that allows you to watch and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection. You can retrieve the episodes or clips of It takes a flower 2023 at any time thanks to the on demand function.

How many bets

Let’s start seeing where to stream It takes a flower 2023, but how many episodes are planned? Appointment in prime time on Rai 1 for two episodes, 14 and 21 April 2023 at 21.25 with Francesco Gabbani. Here is the complete schedule.