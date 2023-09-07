Club América still hasn’t found its reinforcement for the central defense, but they would be a few hours away from getting it, it should be remembered that initially they wanted someone to compete in the position with Nestor Araujo, Sebastian Cáceres and Israel Reyesbut the injuries of the two experienced players and now that of the Mexican have made this signing more urgent than ever, although there are also those who consider that it would be better to give youngsters from the quarry like Ramon Juarez.
As long as the transfer market does not close, the Águilas have the possibility of incorporating an element not formed in Mexico for their ranks, for which reason they continue to try to negotiate high-capacity centers, after operations fell due to Sergio Ramos and Cesar Montesamong many other names that have sounded.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
During the concentration of the Paraguayan team, the team’s midfielder, Richard Sanchezhe took a picture with his partner junior alonso, who is precisely wanted by the Coapa painting. What is striking is that in the image both are seen carrying the other’s shirt, so the defender appears showing the colors of the local clothing of the cream-blue team.
junior alonso He is 20 years old, measures 1.85 and works as a central defender in the krasnodar from Russia, in addition to the Paraguayan team. His previous teams were Atletico Mineiro from Brazil, Lille from France, Boca Juniors from Argentina, Celta de Vigo from Spain and Cerro Porteño from his native country. It is currently considered a jewel of his country.
#suits #reinforcement #America #poses #team #shirt
Leave a Reply