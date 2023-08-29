Home page politics

The fruit growers in Germany are becoming fewer. One young farmer complains that this is due to fatal competitive conditions and political decisions.

Munich – Germans eat around 70 kilograms of fruit per capita a year, mainly apples and bananas. The latter are imported from other countries, apples are cultivated in this country. But domestic fruit growing is faltering, and more and more businesses are closing.

In 2012 there were still 11,200 farms cultivating market fruit, by 2022 there will be around 9,700. A drop of 13 percent, as can be seen from a response from the federal government to a request from the CDU/CSU, which IPPEN.MEDIA has exclusively received. Market fruit includes tree fruit, bush berries and strawberries.

Fruit growing in Germany: “The economic situation is very tense”

One of the main reasons is financial aspects. The federal government assumes “that the overall economic situation of fruit farms in Germany is currently very tense.” Especially when it comes to apple cultivation, the producer prices have recently been “significantly below the value of the production costs”.

In Europe there was recently an overproduction of apples. The result: a price war for demand, in which German providers are less and less able to keep up. In an EU comparison, Spain or Italy are ahead of Germany; the biggest competition on the apple market comes from Poland. The neighboring country is the largest apple producer in Europe, and production is very cheap there. In Germany it is different. Not only because of inflation and rising production costs, but also because of the introduction of the minimum wage. Since October 1, 2022 it has been 12 euros, in Poland it is less than half.

The German Farmers’ Association recognizes an “enormous burden on the farms” and sees an overall “structural change in fruit growing and the recognizable decline in family fruit growing businesses.” This assessment is consistent with information from the federal government. While the number of fruit and vegetable farms is falling, the average farm size is growing. Big companies are crowding out small family businesses.

Due to increased minimum wages, energy costs and cheap imports from neighboring countries to the east, domestic companies can no longer keep up in price comparisons.

CDU criticism of Özdemir plans: “Will continue to put fruit growing under pressure”

CDU politician Albert Stegemann, agricultural policy spokesman for the Union, sees an “extremely tense situation in German fruit growing”. At IPPEN.MEDIA, the trained farmer from Lower Saxony criticized above all the “adherence by Minister of Agriculture Cem Özdemir to the blanket reduction in pesticides”. The Green Minister wants to regulate the use of pesticides more and justifies this with health protection, among other things. According to Stegemann, “this will put further pressure on domestic fruit growing” and result in less domestic cultivation.

Albert Stegemann has been a member of the German Bundestag since 2013. The CDU politician is chairman of the working group for food and agriculture and agricultural policy spokesman for his parliamentary group. © Christian Spicker/Imago Images

Fruit grower accuses plant protection rules: “Really sucks”

In recent years there have been several protest actions by farmers due to the ban on pesticides. Marinus Niederthanner also struggles with crop protection. The 23-year-old grows apples, watermelons and strawberries in Upper Bavaria. Overall, crop protection is a “very difficult subject with negative press,” says Niederthanner. “The purpose of crop protection, the protection of a crop in order to be able to produce a healthy product, is often misrepresented and negatively.”

Some remedies were banned in Germany a long time ago for good reason, but are still used daily abroad. “We in Germany have the highest standards, also because it is controlled the most,” says Niederthanner in an interview with our editors. “At the same time, we have to compete with the world market, where cheap pesticides are still allowed.” The situation is “really sucks.”

Because this creates “a total distortion of competition” within the EU. This particularly affects those fruit growers who produce for the food retail trade. And there compete with the cheap providers. After all, retailers primarily choose based on price, especially in times of inflation. This is another reason why Niederthanner concentrates on regional sales.

Per capita fruit consumption in Germany in 2021/22 (Source: Federal Government) – 68.8 kilograms in total – of which 22.4 kilos apples12.3 kilos bananas5.0 kilos table grapes3.7 kilos strawberries and 2.8 kilos peaches.

At the request of IPPEN.MEDIA, the responsible Federal Ministry of Agriculture defended its course with regard to the plant protection rules. They support the planned EU regulation on the sustainable use of plant protection products (SUR) “in principle”. At the same time, a ministry spokesman announced that “modifications that address our specific requirements in Germany are urgently needed”. For example in the definition of so-called “sensitive areas”.

EU law "Sustainable Use Regulation" (SUR) Last year, the EU Commission presented a legislative proposal which, among other things, provides for halving the use of pesticides by 2030. The basis for the value should therefore be the average quantity sold in 2015, 2016 and 2017. The regulation is part of the EU's "Green Deal". "Sensitive areas" are places that, according to the EU, must be given special protection, such as water or bird protection zones. The use of pesticides should be banned here. Winegrowers are sounding the alarm as there are many vineyards in these areas. The result would be fewer companies and increased costs for the consumer, they say. Environmental groups argue that the use of pesticides must be reduced in order to slow the extinction of species. They want to tighten the definition of "sensitive areas".

In addition, advance payments in reducing the use of pesticides should be appreciated. Specifically, there is talk of “changes to the reference year for the reduction targets”. So that the companies “that have already gone ahead are not punished afterwards”. According to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, the goal: “The use of land and the protection of land must go hand in hand.”

Opposition politician Stegemann believes that support for fruit growing by the federal government is “de facto non-existent”. The traffic light meanwhile refers to a total of 99 projects with a funding volume of 23 million euros to improve the situation of fruit growing. As part of the federal program for organic farming, Berlin has provided federal funds totaling 11.61 million euros over the past five years. In 2022 there was a subsidy of 124 euros per hectare of cultivation area (maximum 15,000 euros per farm). The traffic light also promotes some digitization projects. This should make the profession more attractive for young people. Young fruit growers like Marinus Niederthanner. (as)