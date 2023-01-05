Knowing what we know now – about his injuries, about how many times he was stabbed, about how brutal the attack looked according to witnesses – it is surreal to see him on screen. It’s 2017 and Salman Rushdie looks strong and healthy, an ironic smile playing on his lips. He is ready to ridicule his own fatwa.

It’s season 9 of HBO comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasmwhich revolves around the (fictionalized) life of comedy writer Larry David. Curb Your Enthusiasmin short curb, has never quite made it into the favorites in the Netherlands, but is unique in America because celebrities ‘play themselves’ in improvised sketches – and are thus enabled to assign a layer of meaning to themselves through humor. In 2017 it is the turn of Salman Rushdie, who shows up to provide Larry with fatwa advice.

Larry has written a musical about the fatwa issued against Rushdie in 1989 by the then Iranian leader Ayatollah Khomeini. Of Fatwa the musical he insults Khomeini, and now receives a fatwa himself. That turns Larry’s life upside down. “I can’t live like this anymore,” he tells a friend. “There is only one person who can help me.”

That man is Salman Rushdie.

“It’s taken me years and years to get to the point I’m going to tell you about,” says Rushdie-playing Rushdie. “I offer you a shortcut.”

Of course, Rushdie explains, it’s scary to be threatened, to live with the doom of the fatwa, it’s overwhelming, it’s more than you can bear. So much for what we as viewers know, suspect, or can imagine.

And then comes the comedy twist, the disruption, the protest (humor is always a form of protest: against morals, against politics, or in this case, against the saint).

“But you also win everything,” Rushdie’s eyes twinkle. These are two major advantages.

The first: “Women like you in this condition. You are a dangerous man. They do not fall on you, but on the fatwa, which is, as it were, wrapped around you. It’s like sexy stardust. But now you look like someone hiding something. Be a man, and fatwa sex will follow. The best sex there is.”

“What about the fatwa?” asks Larry.

“There is,” says Rushdie. “But fuck it. The fatwa sex is already circling around you.”

I want to dwell on Rushdies’fuck it‘, which in colloquial language means something like, oh, what the heck, god bless the grip. It is a term with which, under difficult circumstances or in the face of adversity, you regain your autonomy by implicitly stating: it’s bad, but I’m not going to be guided by it, I’m defying it. Humor has traditionally been one of the most powerful ways to do that.

Recently, the American comedian spoke Marc Maron in his popular podcast WTF with (screen)writer and producer Armando Iannucci, known for famous political satires such as The Thick of It and Veep. Iannucci said he is doing research for his film The Death of Stalin, a comedy about the tyrant’s succession to the throne, amazed at the many insults and jokes circulated about Stalin, while insult was punishable by death. Apparently there was something more important than life itself, and that was (in my words) the basic human right to say, through the language of humour: fuck it.

The ultimate example of the use of this constitutional right has long been Auschwitz, possibly the grittiest place in human history. Maron also brought it up in the conversation with Iannucci: that there were also pranksters around the camp who ridiculed the guards, or told jokes about the food not being what it used to be. The interesting documentary was released in 2016 The LastLaughin which using Auschwitz survivor Renée Firestone the phenomenon of humor in the camp is discussed. The consensus on the need for humor: It was a way for prisoners to preserve their humanity, to find relief while showing that they might be humiliated or killed, but that they would never acknowledge their superior. They chose position. As long as you smile, you show that you determine how you see life, you and no one else. As writer (and camp survivor) Viktor Frankl wrote in Man’s Search for Meaning (1946): “Everything can be taken from a man, except one thing: the choice of the personal attitude he adopts towards his destiny, in order to make his own path.” (Own translation.)

Rushdie, to my knowledge, has only spoken publicly once about his motives for participating Curb. During a performance in Philadelphia in 2019, he described how it had gone: His agent was sent the script, Rushdie read it and thought, “There was a point in my life when this definitely wouldn’t have been funny. I didn’t think about it then. But apparently we’ve reached this point where what happened can be made fun of. And that feels good. So I said yes.”

“So you see,” says Rushdie-who-plays Rushdie, when he and Larry have settled in a restaurant. “You can go to a restaurant, a supermarket, a football match. You can be a person.” And then comes the second big fatwa advantage: “You don’t have to go anywhere you don’t feel like. Is there a reading night from your nephew who wrote bad poetry? I don’t save because fatwa. Pick someone up somewhere? I do not save because fatwa.” For a character like Larry David, for whom life is sometimes nothing more than a series of obligations that he wants to get out of to play golf, this sounds nothing short of fantastic. “We are the fatwaboys,” he concludes.

Rushdie raises a glass: “To the fatwaboys.”

The wisdom Rushdie-playing-Rushdie-has shared is unheard of: He has argued that the religious punishment meted out to him has worked out to his advantage, now that he has more sex than ever and can more easily evade social obligations. A more devastating, blasphemous response to a religious punishment is hard to imagine. That’s the disruption, that’s the protest.

Then of course the question remains when such jokes are ‘appropriate’? When will they be accepted by the community? Considering the comedic effect, what is the best time for disaster jokes?

The farmer’s wisdom is that ‘time must pass’. But the effectiveness of disaster humor does not follow a linear process; a disaster joke doesn’t get funnier as time passes. Jokes about Hitler are more appreciated than jokes about Napoleon, because we hardly have any picture of Napoleon and what he did, and therefore don’t have the right context to appreciate such a joke. There can be no more disruption.

Psychologist Pete McGraw, a professor at the University of Colorado Boulder, is a specialist in the workings and effects of humor. In 2014 he wrote in a scientific study about the ‘comedic sweet spot‘, the maximum effect of a certain disaster joke. It occurs, he says, when “the psychological distance of a tragedy leaves enough room for a buffer between the audience and the threat (creating a benign transgression), but not so much as to create an entirely benign, non-threatening situation. ”. Napoleon: benign, non-threatening. A strong example of disaster jokes made too early (when the ‘psychological distance’ is not yet great enough): in the aftermath of 9/11, American comedians tried with all their might sketches and jokes about the attack on the public, and one before one they were booed.

Where on this time spectrum were Rushdie and the fatwa when Larry David taped the ninth season of his show in 2017?

Since last summer we know the answer: they were at a different point than they thought. Interviews in recent years show that Rushdie, who had to go into hiding for more than ten years after the fatwa was issued in 1989, had found a way to live with the fatwa, it was more of an annoying background noise than a distress signal, he appeared on literary festivals and performances, often with minimal surveillance. A psychological distance had developed between the threat and himself; and that psychological distance was greater than the real distance, as is now clear. Hence, when Larry David’s invitation came through, Rushdie assumed (as evidenced by his 2019 Philadelphia statements) that this invitation meant he had entered a new phase in which the fatwa could apparently be mocked. He felt confident enough to fuck it to say. And the comic timing seemed perfect: the audience still knew about the fatwa, there was a threat, but it was not so strong anymore that it was impossible to laugh at a Curb-parody.

Rushdie’s performance in Curb was admirable and fearless, but we now know that he spoke out of turn. Twenty-five-year-old attacker Hadi Matar, whom Rushdie said he attacked because the writer was “someone who attacked Islam; their beliefs and their belief system,” he admitted only a few pages of The Satanic Verses had read. He had, however, seen many videos of Rushdie on YouTube. Perhaps he also found the Curbscenes with the fatwaboys.

During the course of that ninth season, David’s fatwa is revoked, because the consul of Iran is a Seinfeld fan. So much for the fiction. For Rushdie, the reality is different. Ayatollah Khomeini’s successor, Ali Khamenei, said in 2019 that Rushdie’s fatwa was “irrevocable”. Rushdie was not lucky enough to meet a consul who was so fond of Midnight’s Children or any of his other books, that he endeavored to nullify the fatwa.

Since the attack, a new reality has emerged, in which Rushdie is blind in one eye, can no longer use one arm and has significant damage to his liver. What was daring but funny in 2017 now feels extremely painful. You could say that the ninth season of Curb Your Enthusiasm failed, because the leitmotiv rests on a joke that has (or may not) become definitively unfunny. But I’d argue for the opposite: for extra credit for Rushdie’s choice to ridicule his death sentence. A fatwa may be eternal, but so is the ability to use humor to resist the ultimate verdict. And perhaps that’s the best way to simultaneously defend Rushdie’s long-standing commitment to free speech and honor the human tendency to meet disaster with humor; not by mourning Rushdie’s suffering, but by toasting the fatwaboys.