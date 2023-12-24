Friday, December 22, was the last episode of the tenth season of 'At the bottom there is room'. The series had positive and negative comments on social networks. One of them was the actor Lucho Cáceres, who joined the criticism on Instagram and had harsh qualifications against those who follow the series. Its publication led to a discussion with Erick Elera, an artist who plays Joel Gonzales in fiction.

On the other hand, In this confrontation, the actress Irma Maury was also present, who played Doña Nelly in 'At the bottom there is room', to put a cold shoulder to the brawl.

Discover in this note what Lucho Cáceres' comment was that bothered Erick Elera and what Irma Maury thought about this discussion.

This was the end of 'At the bottom there is room'

What did Lucho Cáceres say about the end of 'AFHS'?

Lucho Cáceres, 54-year-old actor, took advantage of the controversy over the grand finale of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' to question, on his Instagram account, the end of this season. “Is there really anyone who is curious, intrigued or suspenseful, at the end of some national fiction?” She asked herself, minimizing the last chapter.

This publication generated an immediate reaction from one of the protagonists of 'At the bottom there is room', Erick Elera, who plays Joel Gonzales: “The good thing is that you are paying attention, a hug, partner,” he replied.

Lucho Cáceres was not far behind and responded to Erick Elera with a very harsh comment against the national series: “About being attentive, I do it with everything, Erick dear, cinema, theater and television, I work on this, but it would never occur to me to waste a single second of my time in front of a story that has been repeated for more than 20 years. It has absolutely no suspense, it is totally predictable and absurd in the worst way, in fact, I think it is more stupid than entertaining, but that is just my point of view. A hug “he ranted.

Elera, faced with these comments that belittle the series, counterattacked: “You already took a long time to respond, Luchito. When I have time I will respond,” he said ironically.

Finally, Cáceres did not hold anything back and replied: “Don't worry, take all the time you need, it's not a competition, and if you want, don't do it, but never lose the ability to be outraged and say what you think. We have talked many times about these topics, I'm sure you remember. I even thought, said and published the same thing when I was there working. You know very well that it is not my style to keep silent and you also know that I am not the only one who has that perception. I understand. to the employees who do not dare to say it, but we are not all the same, fortunately. Be well, dear Erick.”

What did Irma Maury, the remembered 'Doña Nelly', say?

In this fight, the actress Irma Maury, 73, who played Doña Nelly In the series 'At the bottom there is room', he tried to put cold cloths, commenting with emojis. First she applauded a comment by Erick Elera and then she was direct with Lucho Cáceres: “This thing about the networks is funny to read.” Cáceres avoided confronting her and even sent her a warm greeting. “Dear old lady, you are missed. A big kiss and have a happy holiday,” she wrote.

As recalled, Irma Maury and Lucho Cáceres also worked together in the popular series 'Mil oficios', in which Irma played Doña Olga, mother of 'Buen Kikín', a role that Cáceres had.