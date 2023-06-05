iphone It has established itself as one of the best luxury brands on the market. Being a direct competitor of Samsung this is done, as the quality of its products confirm it.

Proof of this is a iphone which was found at the bottom of the sea and amazingly still worked. The video of the rescue of this Apple device was shared on tiktok by the user @marinodetectoran amateur diver who is dedicated to looking for balo objects in the depths of the sea.

“Second iphone that I am in the sea and it does work”, mentioned the tiktoker who showed the wide variety of items that bathers drop into the sea.

After rescuing the iPhone, the young man showed that he had to go through the due process to charge and turn on the iOS device without any trace of moisture. Just as he suspected, the cell phone turned on, however, with the lock legend at the top of the screen.

It was after the video was published that it went viral on Tiktok, receiving almost a million views and hundreds of comments.

Some Internet users thought that although the cell phone is blocked, at least it can be used for spare parts; “For parts at least”, “I was going to buy a new cell phone, but I think I’m going to the sea”, were some of the comments.