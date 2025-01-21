The Fala (Language) teacher at the Elisa and Luis Villamil Institute, from Vegadeo, had not been at the Asturian center for long but from the beginning, as several students relate through social networks, “he didn’t give us a very good feeling.” The Ministry of Education of the Principality has confirmed to ABC that this Monday the teacher was notified of his precautionary suspension of employment and salary following complaints of sexual harassment by 14 students whom he taught and which were filed in the month of October. As this newspaper has learned, there are students who have preferred to remain silent despite having detected “out of place” behavior.

According to some of the complainants who have published on greater degree of harassment. In addition, the minors describe episodes such as “hugs and kisses on the cheeks” and “inappropriate” comments.

The management of the Elisa and Luis Villamil Institute, of Vegadeo, went to the Educational Inspection Service, dependent on the aforementioned Ministry, to report alleged irregularities on the part of a teacher at the center, according to the testimonies of several students.

The inspectors investigated the complaint, initiated a procedure, called reserved information, and reported their conclusions to the General Directorate of Teaching Personnel.









Through the networks, more than a dozen students recorded these alleged behaviors on the part of the teacher. “Since he arrived, this teacher didn’t give us a very good opinion, but I didn’t give it any importance until the cases started to appear,” argues one of the minors. There is another testimony, on social network X and also anonymous, that describes the events as “very serious.” The complaints that occur in the month of October are about “a recently hired teacher, from Fala” and it is in December, this story claims, when the Education inspector goes to the center. Like the other testimonies, it mentions alleged previous incidents at another center.