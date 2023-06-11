Less and less until the winner of the first season of “The great celebrity chef”. The cooking reality show has earned the affection of the Peruvian public and is currently positioned as one of the most watched nighttime programs. Various figures from the national show face each other every day to try to demonstrate their culinary skills. However, this Saturday, June 10, one will have to say goodbye to the competition. Follow HERE the MINUTE by MINUTE of the popular Latina format.

“The Great Chef: Famous” is broadcast in Latina. Photo: Instagram/The great chef

“The great celebrity chef”: schedule by country

The most tuned cooking reality show in Peru reaches all national screens from Monday to Friday at 8:00 p.m. However, if you are outside the country and do not want to miss any detail of “The great celebrity chef”, you can view the program at the following times:

Peru: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 p.m.

Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Chile: 9.00 pm

Bolivia: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 10:00 p.m.

United States: 9.00 pm (Washington DC)

Spain: 3.00 am (the following day).

Likewise, it should be noted that they also broadcast an episode on Saturdays. This one airs LIVE at 10.30 pm (Peruvian time).

Where to see “The great celebrity chef” TODAY?

In order not to miss any detail of “The great celebrity chef”, you must enter the Latina channel on your television. However, you have other totally free options on different platforms such as: the Latina app or its YouTube channel, when the day’s program has ended.

How to watch Latina LIVE FREE?

“The Great Famous Chef” is broadcast in Peru thanks to the LIVE signal of latin. In order to tune in to the full show, you must access the channel on your television through your preferred cable operator.

Open TV: channel 2 (Ex Frecuencia Latina)

Claro TV: channel 2

Movistar TV: channel 102 (SD) and channel 702 (HD)

DirecTV: channel 192 (SD) and channel 1192 (SD).

“The Great Chef: Celebrities” airs Monday through Saturday. Photo: Instagram/The great chef

Who are part of the jury of “The great celebrity chef”?

For the first edition ofThe great celebrity chef”, three people were summoned to be in charge of tasting and criticizing the dishes that the participants prepare each night. Next, we tell you who they are:

Javier Masias

Nelly Rossinelli

Giacomo Bocchio.

“The great famous chef”: eliminated participants

There are fewer and fewer competitors left for “The Great Chef: Celebrities.” Although they all entered the program with little cooking knowledge, some have managed to stand out from their peers to stay on the show. Find out who were the first eliminated:

Natalia Malaga

Patricio Suarez Vertiz

Patricia Porto Carrero

Fiorella Rodriguez.

