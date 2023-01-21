Researcher Laura Márquez Elenes, based in Monterrey but with Sinaloan roots, recently published her book Empezó en Mocorito, which reconstructs the life of her great-grandfather Herlindo Elenes Gaxiola, a native of the town, through an epistolary archive.

It is a work that ventures into the daily life of the elites of Sinaloa at the end of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th century, in a town that has been described with immoderate enthusiasm as the Athens of Sinaloa, but which is associated with great personalities. such as Eustaquio Buelna and Enrique González Martínez.

Don Herlindo Elenes, was a lawyer from Mocoritense, settled in Mazatlán and for years maintained an intense epistolary relationship with his wife, brother and friends that serve as the basis for building the story.

Although the work has a clear claim to document a family history, the author obsessed with elucidating how her great-grandfather died on the eve of the Revolution. Laura gives us an intimate story of family and the amenities of a town.

Morenista piñata in Sinaloa

When the reporter from El Debate showed Governor Rocha Moya last week the results of a survey in which the majority of the population considers that corruption continued during his term, he screamed to the skies, took out his own data, and with the usual self-promotion that characterizes him took baths of purity.

But you can’t cover the sun with a finger. The rulers of Morena are just as tricky and tricky as their predecessors. The results of the analysis of the public account carried out by the Superior State Audit for 2021 leave no room for doubt.

All the municipalities of Sinaloa inveterately fail to comply with the new public works law and resort to the direct award procedure, without adequate legal grounds, so that the people’s money, as they like to say, is spent to favor their friends or partners.

The biggest problem is in large municipalities such as Culiacán with 95.7 percent of direct awards, Ahome with 98.1 percent and Mazatlán with 77.2 percent. But the rest follow the same practice, since Choix and Concordia publicly allocate the little money they have for work in this way.

It is an authoritarian, self-confident style of governing, disinterested in complying with the law, since during the government of López Obrador the predominant thing is no bidding, even in most of the assistance programs there are large gaps in the operating rules , in such a way that where the finger is placed, pus may come out.

The PRI deputy Sergio Mario Arredondo Salas has been insisting on the need to put order in this budgetary chaos, although he seems like a voice in the desert. Unfortunately, the majority of Morena lives in another dimension, and its leader Feliciano Castro usually tackles these problems with tremendous nonsensical and evasive speeches, with inflamed words that say nothing.

Marlene León Fontes, from the Sinaloa Initiative, informs us that they have had to file complaints against the government’s resistance to making public works tenders transparent.

The presidential obsession with being in the media 24/7 is to create smokescreens through media scandals, brawls, deliberate lies, and justify all those inadmissible administrative shenanigans as patriotic acts or defensive measures.

Citizens face an enormous responsibility to resist the conservative and incompetent Morenista governments. The promised great transformation turned out to be a birth of the mountains.

We received the invitation from the architect Carlos Ruiz Acosta about the presentation of his book “Guillermo Ruiz Gómez”, his father, which will be discussed by Diego Valades and Mario Niebla at the ISIC Centenary Center, on Thursday, January 26 at 8:00 p.m. We will be there