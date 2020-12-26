“It was a well thought out project.I’ve been thinking about it for years. There, there is everything that falls into the water while I imagined myself there “, regrets Camélia, 22 years old, student in English license in Perpignan. The English Prime Minister has indeed decided to abandon the European Erasmus student exchange program. Boris Johnson announced this decision Thursday, December 24 after the post-Brexit agreement reached with the European Union.

For Camélia, the take-off for Edinburgh, Scotland, was scheduled for next September and the student was already preparing: “I was watching royalty shows at the time, thinking I was going to go there, Scotland and it was going to be too good. I’m really disappointed.” Camélia plans to become an English teacher. It is therefore difficult to put aside the project: “Going to the UK would help me perfect the language, discover a new culture. It was going to help me a lot. I was told that for my professional project I had to go into total immersion in an English-speaking country and that ruins everything. “

Erasmus is really beneficial and positive. It’s a bit like a Spanish hostel, it’s not just a cliché, it’s really that Louise, student franceinfo

And Camélia is not the only one to be disappointed. The students already there are also like Louise, 20, student in history and English: “To tell me that we will be the last is going to be really hard.” The young lady has been enjoying an exchange at the University of Warwick in England for a few months now. A stay during which she made a lot of encounters, discovered a new way of learning … And all this at a lower cost thanks to the Erasmus program whereas normally in England it takes up to 10,000 euros to register: “With the Erasmus program, we get a grant from the European Union which allows a greater number of people to leave”, explains the student.

Ryan, 19, an information and communication student in Metz, dreamed of doing a master’s degree across the Channel. He is therefore inevitably very disappointed and is very angry with Prime Minister Boris Jonhson who decided to stop the European program after 33 years of cooperation: “I think that education and teaching are priceless. Justifying the shutdown of Erasmus for budget cuts and to save money, I find that very cowardly.”

Each year, around 4,500 French students go on Erasmus in the United Kingdom. For its part, the British government has already announced the replacement of Erasmus by another global exchange program.