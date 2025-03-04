It spent more than 1,700 days depressed in a kennel and now feels the love of a family: this is the story of Mr. Jones

1,739 days. Almost five years looking through the glassseeing how others found a home while he was still waiting. But now it is different. The door finally opens and is not to return. A new harness, a family waiting for it and a life that really begins. Mr. Jones It has passed more than a third of his life in the shelterbut now everything changes.

Almost five years waiting for a home

It was not always the case. When he arrived nine years at the Humane Society of Greater Miaminobody imagined that it would spend so much time without being adopted. “He loves being outside,” the volunteers told a Tiktok, describing a happy dog ​​lying in the sun, rubbing in the grass: “It’s a dog love, those you want to have at home.” However, the days passed and he was still there, observing how others were going while His turn never arrived.

There were moments of hope. On two occasions, someone chose it. Twice he left the shelter with the promise of a home, and twice they returned it. The first time, just a few days later. The second, three years later. Each return was a blow. The welcome barking of the other dogs were no longer a comfort, they only confirmed that returned to the starting point.

In spite of everything, I wasn’t alone. To try to encourage him, Eric and Joeytwo known Tiktokers for helping homeless dogs, decided to take a break of their boring and lonely routine. They took him to a dream weekend: new toys, a hairdressing session and, best of all, a visit to the beach.

There, on the sand, Mr. Jones left his thirteen years and ran like a puppy. “He loves … absorbing all the heat of the sun,” they said in one of their videos. It looked like a dog that had everything. But the end of the day brought a bitter return. “This hurts …” they wrote when they had to take him back to the shelter. “Leaving Jones again was more difficult than we imagined,” they guaranteed.

In just three days, it had become part of their lives. And they were not the only ones to feel it. Thousands of people saw their history and shared their desire: that this time they would find a home.

A new life full of love and security

And then, it happened. Just a few days later, Someone appeared to change their life. Not a temporary reception, not a promise that would break later. A definitive home. After 1,739 days of waiting, Mr. Jones finally had a family.

Now, his life is another. Keep lying down and walking, but at the end of the day, instead of returning to a shelter, he curles in his own home. The story that took almost five years to write, finally has the end he deserved.