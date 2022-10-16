In case of dismissal and employment in a new company, an IT specialist will be able to re-apply for a deferment through the State Services. This was reported on October 16 in the press service of the Ministry of Digital Development of the Russian Federation.

It is noted that in this case, the company where the specialist got a job must be accredited by the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media.

“We have finalized the form of deferment from partial mobilization. Now, when changing an employer, you can re-send an application for a deferment at the State Services, where it is necessary, among other things, to indicate data about the new company, ”the message says. Telegram channel ministries.

Thus, the department noted, information on the application will be transferred to the Ministry of Defense the very next day. As specified, an IT employee must also meet the conditions for deferment from mobilization in order to receive it.

It is also reported that when an employee is dismissed, the former employer must exclude him from the list for deferment.

Earlier, on September 27, it became known that a form for registration of a deferment from conscription as part of partial mobilization for IT specialists was launched at Gosuslugakh. It was noted that in order to submit an application, it is necessary to open a service on the State Services, enter information about military registration, indicate information about higher education, fill in information about work, attach to the application a confirmation form signed by the head of the organization, and a detached electronic signature file.

As explained in the Ministry of Digital Development, employees of accredited IT companies who have the appropriate higher education and work full time can receive the right to defer.

Meanwhile, on October 6, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on new changes in granting a deferment. It was noted that the reservation is due to employees of a number of backbone industries, including the field of IT technologies, whose tasks include the development, development, implementation, maintenance and operation of IT solutions or ensuring the functioning of the information infrastructure.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on partial mobilization on 21 September. The document states that only certain categories of citizens will be subject to conscription. Mobilization activities throughout the country began on the day the decree was signed.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect Donbass. As Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out, a measure of partial mobilization is necessary to protect the country, its sovereignty, territorial integrity and ensure the safety of citizens.

