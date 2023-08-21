After Nicolás Larcamón publicly declared that he was interested in the then forward of tigersNicolas López, fans and media they began to speculate about the player who could reach the auriazul team in the event that the signing of ‘Diente’ López was finalized.
And among the candidates was the name of a player from Lion, who, at the time, was said to be very close to making it to Russian football. We are talking about the Chilean soccer player Víctor Dávila, valued at 5.5 million dollars, something similar to what Tigres was asking for ‘Diente’ López.
According to information from Paco Vela, Víctor Dávila was offered to the Tigres as part of the negotiation for ‘Diente’ López. Even though the intentions of the beast player have always been to emigrate to the Old Continent, specifically to Russia, with everything and how difficult it is to sign for a Russian club in these times, due to the war with Ukraine.
However, in the last hours Fernando Esquivel confirmed that the former León player traveled to Russia to finalize the last details about his departure. There is talk that the payment was made through a “single payment channel” from a bank in Venezuela, but with the money coming from Russia.
The total sale was fifteen million dollars (twelve for the clause and three for commissions), so it is expected that the player will arrive in Russia in the next few hours., undergo the medical tests and then sign. Thus ending his successful passage through Mexican soccer.
