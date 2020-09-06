The organizers hope to see the same attendance as in previous years in this fun fair installed at the entrance to the Bois de Boulogne.

It’s like a holiday feeling that continues very close to Paris with the Fête à Neuneu, a funfair installed since Friday September 4 at the entrance to the Bois de Boulogne. Fairgrounds and visitors have adapted to the coronavirus epidemic and to respecting barrier gestures.

The cries are not even stifled behind the masks. “We screamed, I lost my voice”, smiles a child who had fun on the Bad Trip, a kind of big swing.“We forget the mask but it slides with the speed of the game and we try to hold it”, explains a woman at the exit of the attraction.

The barrier gestures are displayed in front of each merry-go-round: wearing a compulsory mask, washing hands before and after the attraction. We get into the cars by group or by family. At the shooting range, Dominique awaits visitors: “There is the rifle sanitizer, the hand sanitizer and we wear the mask.”

For a Saturday afternoon, it is true that there is still not a crowd but the president of the fairgrounds of the Fête à Neuneu, Francky Frechon, remains optimistic: “With all these parties and festivals that have been canceled, people are hungry for freedom right now, with everything that has happened like confinement.”

It is a family celebration which is very peaceful although there are thrill rides for the youngsters. It’s a party that works well every year and I think this year it will work even better. Francky Frechon, president of the fairgrounds of the festival in Neuneu

The Fête à Neuneu, masked, it’s gone for five weeks, until October 11 in the Bois de Boulogne.

Masked visitors have fun at the Fête à Neuneu near Paris – Léo Tescher