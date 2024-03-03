A young Ecuadorian shared a video through his TikTok account in which he showed a reality that Latinos experience in the United States and is related to the famous empanadasas well as street merchants that are very frequently found in different Latin American countries.

This is the TikTok user @elguayacojeff, who uploaded a short but concise video in which you can see a little of what Every day there are both immigrants and locals who walk the streets of New York.

In the recording you can see people who, despite the cold mornings, go to their activities through the streets of the Big Apple. But something that caught the attention of the young man and his followers was that far from what could be thought of as a large metropolis, there are usually many street vendors on the avenues. Among those merchants, mostly Latino, A woman stood out who was selling empanadas for US$1.

This scene resonated with his followers, who did not hesitate to highlight the similarities they found with Latin America, some of them commented: “it looks like any market in Latam” or “it already looks like the streets of the historic center.”

The young Latin American who lives in New York and works in the construction sector, he shares content on his account in which he explains what it is like to live in the United States as an immigrant, how much Latino people can earn in the North American country, as well as certain similarities and inequalities between cultures.

The presence of Latinos in the United States

The Latino community in the United States is very large, in fact, according to the company Statista, in 2020 alone, the population of Hispanic origin in the United States exceeded 59 million inhabitants. Therefore, It is not unusual to find typical Latin dishes, such as empanadas. typical of Colombia and other nations.