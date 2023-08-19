One of the witnesses who tried to save the 8-year-old boy at the Cretone spa speaks

New details have emerged on what happened at the Cretone spa, where a 8 year old boy he drowned, sucked up a drain pipe. The minor, at that moment, should not have been in the swimming pool, the structure had already informed all the bathers of the closure and asked them, through the loudspeakers, to get out of the water. However, as a witness told a Fanpage.itthe protective grate was not there.

It will now be up to the police to understand why there were no protective grates and why the tub cleaning while guests were still inside the facility. The agents also want to understand if the 8-year-old boy never left the pool or if he returned later, after the closing announcement, perhaps in a moment of distraction from the adults who were with him.

The Terme di Cretone are now placed under seizure. The investigators are listening to all those present and collecting all useful information within the structure.

Stephan stood in the water, it was sucked up in a few moments by the exhaust pipe and drowned. It took the firefighters about two hours before being able to recover the lifeless body.

The story of one of the witnesses who tried to save the 8-year-old boy

One of those present, heard from Fanpage.it, he recounted those last harrowing moments. It was around 6:15 pm when she heard screams and then saw people agitated, running and crying. There was a baby stuck in the drain. Couldn’t see anything, due to thecloudy water. He dived, along with other people. They tried to pull him by the feet, but the exhaust sucked him in more and more. His dad was there too.

Then the divers arrived, who after two hours managed to recover it from behind, probably breaking the wall. The witness explained that the cleaning could not be interrupted, because the minor was stuck in the valve. In the interview, the man underlined that there was no protective grate or even oxygen cylinders for emergency episodes such as what happened. They took the plunge after procuring masks, but had to come back up every now and then to get some air.