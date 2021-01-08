The situation of a young Guinean apprentice baker threatened with expulsion, whose boss has started a hunger strike in Besançon (Doubs), is a “particular case”, estimated Friday the Minister of Labor Elisabeth Borne during a trip to the Doubs. Laye Fodé Traoré, 18, is covered by an obligation to leave French territory (OQTF) issued by the prefecture of Haute-Saône. He had to interrupt his training at Stéphane Ravacley, a baker in Besançon who began a hunger strike on Sunday to keep the young man, a “good kid” worker.

“In principle, it shouldn’t be like that”, estimated Elisabeth Borne, questioned about this situation on the sidelines of a trip on the theme of training. “When we welcome unaccompanied minors who engage in training, after two years, if everything has gone well, then they can continue to work in France”. “But this is a special case”, she estimated. “There is a dispute over his situation, (…) the judicial authorities will have to rule”.

The young Guinean seized the administrative court of Besançon on the merits to challenge the OQTF and the refusal to grant a residence permit from the prefecture of Haute-Saône. His appeal will be considered on January 26. By the age of majority, unaccompanied minors apply for a residence permit. The law sets three conditions for obtaining it: having a serious qualifying training, no longer having a strong and regular link with the country of origin, and being able to justify one’s identity to prove one’s minority when being supported by the aid child welfare (ASE).

In the case of Laye Fodé Traoré, only the last point is a problem. The prefecture of Haute-Saône “considers that the identity documents he produced are not authentic” and that he “cannot therefore justify his identity and his age”, explained to AFP his lawyer, Amandine Dravigny. Unlike the Minister of Labor, the lawyer believes that Laye’s case “is not a special case” : “We have many unaccompanied minors who meet the conditions and for whom the prefectures are trying to overturn the authenticity of identity documents”.

“For Guineans, I have never seen a favorable report from the PAF (border police) on the authenticity of the papers presented”, says the lawyer. She notes that in Guinea “civil status is not the same as in France” and that its embassy in Paris does not issue a passport for the moment. Stéphane Ravacley launched an internet petition against the expulsion of his apprentice. The latter has collected nearly 200,000 signatures.