After the loss against France, the Orange had to polish up the blazon against Gibraltar. But that didn’t work out with a 3-0 win. What lessons can Koeman draw from these first two European Championship qualifiers? Etienne Verhoeff discusses it with Sjoerd Mossou. And also the stress in Arnhem and the future of Stefan de Vrij.

“The Netherlands must win at least 6-0 against Gibraltar,” said Maarten Wijffels yesterday in the AD Football podcast. The meager 3-0 was not enough. Virgil van Dijk also acknowledged this in front of the NOS camera. Although the captain of Orange also said that you never do well, unless you win 10-0. Mossou: ,,Van Dijk is right when he says that you can never do well in these kinds of duels. They are terrible matches to watch. There are 10 Gibraltar players in the sixteen in the final phase and six of them in the five-meter area. But it should have been many times better at Orange.” See also Amazon to start drone deliveries in the United States

Meanwhile, things are restless in Arnhem. The takeover of Vitesse has not yet been completed and in the meantime there is no stadium available for the club. “GelreDome and Vitesse need each other. I don’t know who should add the most water to the wine, but there must be a solution. GelreDome needs football and Vitesse needs a stadium before April 11. Apart from that fact, it is a sad story at Vitesse since they were taken over by the Russians. You need a miracle doctor to solve all this.”

