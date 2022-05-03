He was supposed to have surgery on his nasal septum, but doctors found he had a 2cm needle in one of the bronchi. Vincenzo Bosco lost his life when he was only 40 years old

A manslaughter investigation is underway in the death of Vincenzo Boscoa 40-year-old partner and father, who lost his life at the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Perugia.

The agony of this man began on April 22, when he was admitted to the health facility to undergo a nasal septal surgery.

An easy and short-term operation, but something unexpected happened after the anesthesia. Vincenzo Bosco began to have gods breathing problems and the hospital doctors were forced to stop the operation. After further checks and specific tests, they found that the 40-year-old had a 2 cm needle in one of the bronchi. The medical team was forced to proceed with a bronchoscopy, to remove the foreign body.

It seemed that everything was resolved, until the conditions of the man are not precipitateup to his deathwhich occurred 4 days later.

The Prosecutor’s Office is now trying to figure out what happened and what it is responsibility of doctors. Vincenzo Bosco should have undergone a simple operation of the nasal septum and instead he lost his life. The investigators want to understand how that needle ended up in one of the bronchi and above all how long. What led to the death of man?

Vincenzo leaves his 3-year-old daughter and her partner Shana in pain. Lots of people who are trying to show affection and closeness to the family, for the sudden and unexpected loss. The man also took care of his disabled brother.

The partner and mother of his daughter published a post on social networks for thank everyone of the closeness and affection they are receiving at this time. Here are his words.