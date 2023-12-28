'Dad in Trouble' is getting more and more interesting. In it chapter 45 from the successful television series produced by Latin A singular moment occurred that completely captured the attention of netizens. This had as protagonists Martin Seminary and Natalia Rodriguez. The two of them are about to get married and not for love, but because she pretends to be pregnant, with the sole intention of taking advantage of the sailor's fortune.

Below we will tell you what exactly happened between Martín and Natalia, characters played by Juan Carlos Rey de Castro and Ximena Díaz, and why this involves Julieta Olaya, a role played by Luciana Blomberg in the fiction.

Why did Martín confuse Natalia with Julieta in 'Dad in trouble'?

Natalie She was lying on the bed, on his chest. Martin, while telling him how much she loved him and how excited she was for the birth of her future 'baby'. Suddenly, she began to kiss him passionately and it was then that he, with his eyes closed and surely immersed in his love for Ramón's young daughter, confused his future wife and said: “I love you too, Juliet”.

This unusual scene made 'Dad in Trouble' become a trend on Twitter and caused fans of the series to flood social networks with funny memes, as many can't wait for all the lies to be uncovered and love finally materialized. of the captain with Julieta Olaya.

How did Natalia react when Martín confused her with Julieta?

As expected, Natalia was shocked when she heard the name of another woman from her boyfriend's mouth. Completely outraged, the secretary looked at Martín Seminario with angry eyes and answered him “What did you tell me? Did you tell me Juliet?”. Given this, Martín was left without a reaction and everything was put on hold for the next chapter of the novel. Latin.

When does 'Dad in Trouble' end?

Latina Televisión, through its Programming, Marketing and Communications Manager, César Pereira, denied the rumors that indicated the cancellation of 'Dad in Trouble' due to low ratings, and indicated that the series would continue until April 2024. “Our novel familiar will not go off the air, as some inaccurate and false publications have appeared on social networks. 'Papá en Apuros' began recording in April of this year and this week in December the recordings finish, but it will continue to air until April 2024,” he indicated.