Magaly Medina thrilled his followers by recreating Antonela Roccuzzo’s viral dance shared by Lionel Messi during his 2022 Christmas evening. In the video posted on his Instagram account, the TV host can be seen on the edge of his pool wearing a bikini and a bathroom break while dancing to the rhythm of “Pa’ la selección”, a song La T y La M, just like the wife of the Argentine soccer star. The description reads: “Alfredo also has his ‘Antonela’ (laughing emoji).

The popular ‘Urraca’ took care of every detail of the clip to make it as similar as possible, since you can even see that it is Alfredo Zambrano himself who is recording. The comments and reactions did not wait. “Ha ha. How nice that your husband is recording you. Come back, Magaly, we miss you ”, “That ‘Peruvian Antonela’ beats the original by a thousand”, “She is more regal than me at 28 (years old) (laughing emoji)”, “Many envy that of you, the love you have with Alfredo”, he said. read in some of the comments.

Will Magaly Medina have an interview with Verónica Linares?