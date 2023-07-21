The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority issued an administrative closure decision against the “Green House Grocery” facility in Abu Dhabi, which holds commercial license No. CN-1060846, for violating Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the legislation issued thereunder, as well as for its danger to public health.

The authority stated that the food control report stated that the administrative closure decision came as a result of repeated high-risk items and the facility’s failure to implement food safety requirements, which affects the level of food safety and consumer health without the facility taking effective corrective measures.

Despite the successive inspections of the facility, the inspectors’ observations related to food health and safety requirements were not responded to, as the inspectors issued 4 violations and alerted the administrative closure, but it did not correct its situation and fulfill the observations against it.

The authority confirmed that the administrative closure order will remain in effect until the violating conditions are corrected and the facility meets all the requirements necessary to ensure the health and safety of food.

She stated that the administrative closure decisions and detection of the observed violations comes within the framework of the inspection efforts aimed at strengthening the food safety system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and confirming the oversight role to ensure that all establishments comply with food safety requirements, explaining that all establishments of different nature and food products are subject to periodic inspection by the Authority’s inspectors to ensure their compliance with food safety requirements.

The authority appealed to the public to communicate with it, and to report any violations that are detected in any food establishment, or when there is doubt about the contents of the food item, by calling the free number of the Abu Dhabi government 800555 so that the inspectors of the authority take the necessary action to reach safe and sound food for all members of society in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.