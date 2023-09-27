A very strong controversy surrounds the Martinez brothers; Mando, Jairo and Yahritza, from the American group Yahritza and her essencethis due to the wrong comments they made about Mexico and that made everyone go crazy, however, some celebrities have spoken out on the subject and have acted positively.

Recently, he was the Mexican singer Carin Leon who spoke about said controversy and ended by saying that They were “pend…”this during an interview he had with Ernesto Barajas.

“It seems very unfair to me that the morros have screwed them… and now they want to cancel them,” said the regional Mexican music singer. He also alleged that they criticize for pure “pend…” and that they take seriously “pure mama…”.

Carín León also assured that the media makes notes that people normalize and expressed their discontent with all those people who speak badly about others, arguing that now everyone waits for artists to make a mistake so they can point them out.

Finally, Carín assured that in her artistic career try not to get involved in gossip that have nothing to do with his music, this way he manages to avoid being involved in controversies as happens with other artists who stop receiving support from the public due to these types of situations, just as happened with Yahritza and her essence.

The person who has also defended Yahritza and its essence has been Julión Álvarez, making his voice sound with the issue, but other famous people such as Juan Rivera are also following in his footsteps.

