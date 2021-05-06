Dragon ball super aired its last episode on March 25, 2018, and while at the time we thought it wouldn’t take that long to return, we were wrong.

To date there is no information indicating the return of Goku and the other warriors on television; however, another series covered his absence at this time.

Dragon ball heroes It began airing in July 2018, and it seems that they are giving it much more love than Super, as it will soon surpass it in broadcast time.

It is not uncommon for some productions of anime come into hiatus, although this is usually very short so that fans do not suffer with the absence of the series.

Dragon ball super the story continued in the manga, and when the Moorish bow came to an end, many believed that they would immediately begin the adaptation to the animated version, but they did not.

The user AutonomousOmen published in his account Twitter a curious detail that involves both animated versions of the work of Akira toriyama, and noticed that Heroes will soon surpass Super at broadcast time.

‘July 1 will mark three full years of Heroes’ existence. That’s longer than the Super anime… ‘

While the adaptation of the work of Akira toriyama that does not belong to the manga is about to start a new arc, the official still does not give us a trace of his arrival in the anime.

They are probably waiting for you Dragon ball super complete at least half of another arc, in this way the television version would not exceed the printed version at any time.

we hope that Toei Animation Soon for new news about this series, which we are looking forward to with great excitement in practically the whole world.

