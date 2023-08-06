“I’m sweating a fat drop after walking just fifteen minutes from my place of work to my home,” explains Michel, a security guard for a company located on the outskirts of Alcantarilla, the fourth city in the Region of Murcia, with almost 42,000 inhabitants. . Her statement could be logical if one thinks that the journey that this 31-year-old woman makes is done in the middle of the afternoon, when the sun is hottest. However, she makes this journey at midnight, when she has finished her workday and temperatures are close to 30 degrees in this dormitory municipality located about 10 kilometers from the Murcian capital. “I work outdoors, in the open air, but I try to be still and sit under a shade to avoid fainting, but I suffer from the humidity, the lack of wind and the high temperatures that we have at night in this town,” he says. Michel on Calle Mayor, the main artery of Alcantarilla, after picking up his 10-year-old son from summer school early in the afternoon, where he tries to get rid of the extreme heat with water activities.

“I come home soaked, as if I had thrown a bucket of hot water on myself, which then makes me feel sticky and forces me to go straight to the shower,” continues the mother. Under a hot sun, she heads to the Sewer pool to cool off and escape what she calls “unbearable heat” before returning to her work.

The metropolitan area of ​​Alcantarilla usually registers the warmest temperatures in the autonomous community. Neighbors will not be able to forget August 15, 2021 when a heat wave pulverized temperature records. At the Alcantarilla Air Base weather station it reached 47 degrees Celsius. “The city was deserted, but those of us who stayed for work did not know where to take shelter. From the office to home and hardly breathing the scorching air”, recalls María José, a native of this town, which could be considered the Murcian ‘oven’. “I had to ask my parents for fans who were on the beach to try to find a way to cool the little air that flowed through the apartment,” adds this 35-year-old nursery school teacher, who defines her “town” as he likes to call it, the “cooker”. “One feels as if she were burning or at least about to,” María José clarifies, while she waves a purple fan. In mid-July, the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) reported that Alcantarilla had touched 45 degrees, an atmosphere of hell that was the highest registered mark in the Region.

Next to the railroad tracks, from where the train from Madrid came from until the arrival of the AVE last December, Alejandro Serrano walks at a slow pace. Barely a few centimeters separates his body from the wall that gives off a short shadow. «I am carrying the heat fatally; Actually, we forget other times that we have suffered heat waves because we always think that we have never had a worse time than now,” says this 68-year-old retiree, who only goes out these days if he needs to go to the doctor’s office. your doctor. “It seems as if we were living in a crematorium,” asserts Serrano, who confesses that he only lives in the living room of his house, where he has air conditioning. More and more houses in the Region of Murcia have devices that move fresh air to all corners of the home.

A few meters from the pensioner, Presentation is waiting for his sister to go to the beach. She is sitting on a metal chair in an ice cream parlor where she has not consumed anything, but it is the only place where there is a little shade offered by a tree. «I put the air conditioning unit to work day and night; You cannot be with these temperatures that continue over time more and more, “says this 66-year-old woman, just before getting into the car heading to La Manga del Mar Menor.

A few meters away, an old woman appears while a woman pushes from her chair, they are in a hurry to get home, after visiting a relative. They rush. In the same situation is Mari Carmen, a housewife who has just made a purchase at the supermarket closest to her house. Loaded with two bags, she just sighs. «The extreme heat that has been hitting us for a long time is due to the fact that we are undoubtedly experiencing a climate emergency, although some want to deny it or not see it; Normally, temperatures do not persist for as many days as they currently do; we are going to cook alive », she exclaims.