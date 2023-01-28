Fierce fighting continues on the outskirts of Kremennaya. On January 25, the city experienced the most massive shelling since the start of hostilities. VFU simultaneously attacked three empty schools , spending several HIMARS missiles on each. About what kind of destruction American missiles leave behind, why the VFU purposefully hit social objects, and what is the peculiarity of close battles for this city – in the Izvestia report.

Fights in the woods

The endless work of artillery can be clearly heard from the neighboring cities of Kremennaya. Herself Kremennaya has turned into a fort, which closes the entire large urban agglomeration from Severodonetsk, Lysichansk and Rubizhne, which is almost merged with each other, from the Ukrainian offensive. From the last one along the highway to Kremennaya is only six kilometers. That is why the AFU are still trying hard to attack.

“Today it’s somehow calmer,” the fighters comment on the situation in Kremennaya on the streets. — It was hot last weekend.

The concept of local peace is relative here. I’m trying to detect the number of shots and explosions in one minute. I get lost somewhere after 20. Often a volley is heard, and a subsequent gap at the target, which indicates a very close work of artillery and tanks. Due to the terrain, the battles here take place at short distances, which greatly distinguishes the situation near Kremennaya from, for example, Artyomovsk.

Extensive pine plantations all around camouflage military equipment well, even from drones. They also give an advantage to the side that is better equipped technically. On frosty nights in a transparent pine forest, it is impossible for infantry to hide from thermal imagers and with their help armored vehicles can be seen very clearly. Therefore, the most modern Russian weapons are actively used here – tank support fighting vehicles (BMPT) “Terminator” and the latest T-90M tanks.

Constantly maneuvering along the front line and artillery. On the roads you can find a set of almost all of its types in service, both towed and self-propelled. The towed howitzers “Msta-B” and “Hyacinth-B”, light D-30, tracked “Hyacinth-S” and “Carnations”, batteries “Gradov”, infrequent “Nona” paratroopers come across the eye.

The established clear weather favors aviation, which plays an important role in defense. A pair of Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in a sharp turn, almost on the wing, slip over the city. They go so low that they are instantly hidden from view behind low two-story houses. So it is very difficult to catch them in the capture of man-portable anti-aircraft missile systems.

After the flight of the Su-25, the sounds of heavy explosions are heard. It looks like the planes worked nearby with assault bombs with a slowdown. The front line passes 4-5 km from the city . Following them, a second pair is rapidly sweeping by, shooting off stars of heat traps. Their traces are visible for a long time in the cloudless sky.

Already returning, we see a passage towards the front line and helicopters. A pair of attack Ka-52 and Mi-28N is accompanied by a transport-combat Mi-8AMTSh with suspended blocks of unguided missiles. In an emergency landing, he will immediately come to the aid of the crews.

School fire

The Ukrainian authorities announced the death of dozens of Russian soldiers as a result of strikes on Kremennaya on January 25. I decide to personally check these statements. Several of the attacked objects are located on the outskirts of the city in the direction of the enemy positions, it is dangerous to go there by ordinary transport. The military police agree to give me a lift on his battered UAZ-Patriot.

Inside the recently renovated school number 3 – empty halls, classrooms with chairs on the desks. In the undamaged part, it is very similar to a peaceful educational institution during the holidays.

— Here, after the impact, there was a blank from one rocket, but it had already been taken away – the fighter accompanying me points to the floor in the hall of school No. 3.

Another rocket pierced through all its floors and did not explode. The hole remained not only in the ceiling on the first floor, but also in the floor, exposing communications in the basement. Around the building, there are easily characteristic fragments from the warhead of the corrected M31 missiles. They are easily recognizable by the diamond-shaped notch on the inside. Neither here, nor at school No. 4, are there any traces of the presence or life of the military.

Confirm the absence of the military in it and two local men who looked after the empty school No. 4. Because of the dangers, the school year here was interrupted with the approach of the front. The buildings were defrosted and mothballed. On purpose, in order not to provoke strikes, access to the territory for any cars was blocked. As a result, no one was hurt by these senseless arrivals.

“There are only a few kilometers to the Ukrainians, there are no fools to concentrate people in such conspicuous buildings within the range of even conventional artillery,” one of the fighters of the Russian troops in the city told us.

War on memory

— It seems that Ukrainians have some kind of hysteria in recent days, – the acting director told Izvestia. head of the administration of the Kremensky district Yulia Nazarenko. “They are targeting the target to intimidate people, to erase their memory and attachment to this territory. If there are no schools, no education for children, then involuntarily they will wonder whether it is worth staying here.

The massive blow on January 25, 2023 hit social facilities, Yulia Nazarenko added. The building of the fire department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations was destroyed. Schools No. 3 and No. 4 are completely destroyed and cannot be restored, as well as the musical attended by hundreds of children.

From the beautiful building of the music school in the city center, only the facade in the classical style with semi-columns survived. In some places, the remains of tools are visible. The wreckage was still being dismantled by local residents, talking about the missing two watchmen who were inside at the time of the strikes. . Just a few days ago we parked our car nearby. Now this place is cut by fragments from American missiles.

— School number three has just been renovated by our bosses from the Astrakhan region. They worked under shelling, made a beauty, replaced the roof, windows, – says Yulia Nazarenko. – The second one was also after repair . Previous shelling also blew out the windows and damaged the roof. Now we have lost four out of five schools.

According to the administration, five thousand houses were damaged in Kremennaya and neighboring villages. And about. the head dreams of driving the Ukrainian troops away from the city for a hundred kilometers. This will make the area inaccessible to strikes and will make it possible to establish a peaceful life for the almost 20,000 residents and refugees who remain here, in spite of everything.

bloody morning

It is clearly impossible to do without pushing the enemy away from the territory of the republic. At eight o’clock on the morning of Saturday, January 28, Ukrainian troops launched a deliberate attack on a hospital in the rear village of Novoaidar. In the village, where artillery cannonade is usually not even heard, 14 patients and doctors died, more than two dozen were injured. The arrival of high-explosive high-explosive high-precision missiles MLRS Himars fell in the early morning, when most of them were still sleeping.

The hits completely destroyed the wing of one of the buildings of the district hospital of the urban-type settlement. Several ammunition fell almost at one point. You can see the funnel from the last hit, which had already hit the ruins of the building. Explosions cut even rather big trunks of pines next to him.

By nightfall, all search and rescue operations were completed. The dead and injured were removed from the rubble and distributed to nearby hospitals, including in Luhansk. Other buildings of the medical institution continue to work. In the glowing windows opposite the ruin, in the surgical department, people in civilian gowns are visible.

— All the victims were treated right there on the second floor in surgery, they told me in the emergency room. But now they’ve all been taken away. .

At the porch of the dilapidated building, a hand-made sign “entrance to the children’s consultation” is lying around. Scattered nearby are civilian medicines, stretchers, and scraps of thermal foil blankets that are usually wrapped around the victims.