Although there are still a couple of weeks to go until the arrival of the new PSPlus to our region, some users in Asia already have access to this service. In this way, in the last few hours additional information has been shared about the news that we will see shortly. Although there is bad news, there are also some good ones, like the arrival of Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear To The Rescue.

For those who don’t remember, Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear To The Rescue is a platform game that came to the PS1 in 1999. The title follows part of the history of toy story 2, but also introduces a number of original ideas. This title is loved by an entire generation that grew up with this console. However, due to licensing issues, it was basically impossible to enjoy this installment outside of its original version. Fortunately, this has changed.

According to the user known as Blue Sky, Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear To The Rescue be part of the selection of classic PS1 games on the new PS Plus. At the moment there is no official information from PlayStation or Disney related to this release. Similarly, there is a possibility that this game will only be available in Asia, and when the new service comes to other regions, we will not have access to this title.

The new PS Plus will arrive in our region on June 13, 2022. On related topics, it seems that the classic games use the PAL versions. In the same way, you can enjoy the titles of the new PS Plus without an internet connection.

Editor’s note:

Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear To The Rescue It is a very fun game that I remember fondly. I haven’t had the chance to enjoy this classic in years, and it will be great to play it today on the PS5, despite the fact that the image has been stretched to 16:9.

Via: Blue Sky