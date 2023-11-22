Within the video game industry, many important quotes have emerged from the same people who created them, as within them there are reflections that are worth analyzing, not only for developers, but also for people looking for advice. And one of them comes from Shigeru Miyamoto which says “a delayed game is eventually good, but a rushed game is always bad”, but it seems that word of mouth information is false.

As mentioned in an article by Critical Hit by Kate Willaertthey talk about the origins of the phrase, which is always used whenever a game is delayed for some reason, and apparently, this will have seen the light of day in Origin Systems in the 80s. For those who do not know the company, it was a developer from the United States founded Richard “Lord British” Garriott and his brother Robertis mainly known for the franchises of Ultima and Wing Commander.

Specifically, Siobhan Beemanwho was project director at Origin from 1989 to 1992, he remembers saying a variation of this quote which says “a game is late until its release, but it is bad forever.” This during a computer game developers conference in 1996.

Here what was mentioned by herself Beeman:

As far as I remember, I came up with that phrase. The sentiment certainly existed in the industry, especially in places like Origin.

Even Gabe Newell of Valve said something similar in a recent documentary by Half-Life:

Late is only for a while, failure is forever. Good?

For now, Shigeru Miyamoto He has not confirmed or denied having ever said the phrase. Well, this quote has been taken for the first time from a magazine known as Next Generation in 1998. And since that moment the story has been shared through generations, but at no time has the media asked the great exponent of Nintendo if he really said something similar.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: Then there are many quotes that people make up in relation to famous people. In fact, there are many of John Lennon’s that are not even real, but despite this they continue to spread in the world, even as motivational phrases.