The second season of The Last of Us It is something imminent. Although it seems that filming is about to begin, we still do not have a clear idea of ​​who will be in charge of bringing Abby’s character to life. While Niel Druckmann and HBO keep this information a secret, a new report to indicate that one of the actresses who auditioned for Ellie will be the right one for this controversial role.

Recently, Jeff Sneider, an entertainment reporter, revealed that Kaitlyn Dever is in talks to play Abby in the second season of the live-action series The Last of Us for HBO. Dever rose to stardom thanks to the film Booksmartand has since participated in several acclaimed productions, such as Unbelievable.

Last year, during an interview with The Hollywood ReporterNeil Druckmann revealed that Dever auditioned for the role of Ellie, and made a strong impression to the point that he even had scripted rehearsals. However, it was Belle Ramsey who at the end of the day was chosen for this role.

Now, Schneider’s report has mentioned that thanks to Dever’s performance in the film No One Will Save You, Druckmann and HBO were more interested in this actress for the role of Abby. While there is no doubt about her performance, the actress’ complexion is not on par with what has been seen with this character in The Last of Us Part II, Therefore, it is not ruled out that this element will be modified for the second season of the series.

Another factor that could well influence this decision is that Dever previously worked with Naughty Dog, since She was in charge of giving life to Cassie Drake during the end of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. Although it would be interesting to see Kaitlyn Dever in the role of Abby, it is important to mention that at the moment there is no official information from Naughty Dog and HBO about it.

The series of The Last of Us premiered on HBO early last year. Directed by Craig Mazin, this production was an adaptation of Naughty Dog’s acclaimed work that came to the PlayStation 3 in 2013. Although the series follows the events of the game quite closely, He also took the liberty of expanding certain elementsor even create completely new sequences, as was the relationship between Bill and Frank.

This production is just one of Sony’s attempts to bring its properties to a larger audience. Some of these attempts have been positive, such as the series of The Last of Us and the animated film Ratchet & Clank. However, we have also seen failures, such as the film uncharted and the series of Twisted Metal.

Despite these setbacks, Sony is moving forward with its plan to create adaptations for the big and small screen. Thus, The next big production in development is god of war, which will be adapted into a series for Amazon Prime, as well as horizon, which will also be available in this format. Along with this, we can also expect a movie Ghost of Tsushima.

Likewise, the possibility that other Sony properties, such as what could well be Returnal or Sackboy, eventually have some type of adaptation for television, or streaming services, and cinema. We can only wait and see what will happen with the productions that are already underway.

We remind you that the first season of The Last of Us is now available on HBO Max. On related topics, it is revealed when filming for the second season of this show would begin. Likewise, director of the multiplayer of The Last of Us ensures that the project is still alive.

Editor’s Note:

I’m a huge Kaitlyn Dever fan. Not only her work in Booksmart was funny, but the rest of his performances have been phenomenal. While I have no doubt that her portrayal of Abby will be top-notch, I still have concerns about her physical appearance.

Via: Jeff Sneider