In Mexico, journalists only serve as cannon fodder for NGOs, which seem to benefit only from their blood and death, the journalist assured from Guadalajara. Mary Louise Estrada.

During the protest called this afternoon by communicators at the Angel of Independence, the journalist from La Guillotina Politica assured that it is more convenient for the protective associations to use violence against the union than to defend them, as she assured that “it seems that the more blood is spilled from colleagues and colleagues charge more and have more budget from foreign agendas”.

Likewise, he reproached that for associations such as Article 19 reporters and photojournalists from areas such as the Sierras de Warrior, Chiapas either Pueblabecause they are “the provincials and we are not the wealthy and we are not the enlightened”, as he stated that he once told him personally Leopold Maldonadodirector of the NGO in Mexico.

“Art 19 it seems that the more blood is spilled, the more budget it gets from abroad, to be more exact, from the government of USA and of the European Union”, the journalist limited by telephone from the capital of Jalisco through the megaphone in the Victoria Alada roundabout on Paseo de la Reforma.

Although he did not stop there, as he charged that in the case of the international organization Reporters Without Borders its owner Balbina Flores It is only there to live off the budget, as there are many cases of attacks and threats against communicators in which the NGO has done nothing, despite these being well documented.

against the federal government

On the other hand, despite taking up the arguments of Lopez Obrador that Article 19 could not watch over Mexican journalists for receiving foreign funds, María Luisa Estrada took advantage of her time at the megaphone to denounce the acts of harassment by Jesus Ramirez Cuevasspokesman for the Presidency, and Naomi BeraudDirector of Logistics of the Presidency, whom he accused of preventing the entry, and even passing the fences outside National Palacewho bother with their remarks or criticism of the federal government, in whose situation there would be at least 30 journalists, who have later suffered threats, harassment and one of them even an attack.

At this point, he stressed that although López Obrador himself asked to be allowed back in, after some uncomfortable question in a “morning”, Ramírez Cuevas and Beraud still do not allow him, and even do not even answer emails.

To this, he even added the complaint against the Undersecretary of Human Rights of the Ministry of the Interior, Alexander Encinaswho more than a month ago was given a documented journalistic investigation into acts of corruption in the Protection Mechanism for Human Rights Defenders and Journalists, since there are many people who receive support without being journalists.

In this regard, he detailed having evidence about some beneficiaries of said mechanism who would not only illegally sell the fuel supplied for the vehicle assigned to them, but also send the driver to the store for beers or to pick up relatives or friends, as a taxi. .

While the protest was called after the murder of Luis Enrique Ramirez Ramosa columnist for El Debate, during the act the news of the journalists was given Yesenia Mollinedo Y Sheila Johana Garciain Veracruz, remembering the 12 communicators murdered so far this year.