After its delay last year, it is expected that redfallthe new Arkane game, will be available sometime in 2023. Although there is no official information at the moment, A new report indicates that this title would arrive at the beginning of May on Xbox and PC consoles.

According to Windows Central, who cites internal documents they had access to, redfall would arrive on Xbox Series X | S and PC during the first week of May 2023. For their part, neither Arkane nor Microsoft have confirmed this information, and at the moment the only official launch window is “2023”.

redfall It’s an open world FPS based on a story that can be played alone or with a team of up to four players in cooperative mode. Players will have to defeat a legion of vampires that have isolated the picturesque island town of Redfall, Massachusetts from the outside world.

This is one of the two big releases that ZeniMax Media has for 2023, with Starfield by Bethesda being the most anticipated letter from Xbox this year. On related topics, this is what Phil Spencer had to say about the delay of redfall Y Starfield. In the same way, here you can see the new look of redfall.

Editor’s Note:

Yes redfall If it hits the market in May, the first week is the only sale the game has to attract public attention. The closer the release date of Tears of the Kingdomthe public and the industry are only going to talk about the new Zelda title, something that will continue for months after its arrival on the Switch.

Via: windows central