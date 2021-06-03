Based on the age classification of Brazil, it appears that Psychonauts 2 will have a version for Xbox Series X | S but not for Ps5. A new update The Double Fine Productions video game for Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Ps4, PC, Linux and MacOS are listed in the rating system.

The rating makes no mention of Sony’s next-gen console, suggesting that Psychonauts 2 will lack a specific version for it, running on Ps5 simply by using the Ps4 version in backward compatibility.

Psychonauts 2 shows a new brain power in a video

This news is not particularly surprising, since, in case you don’t remember, Double Fine Productions was acquired by Microsoft a couple of years ago. Because the game started its development with a crowdfunding By funding its development through donations, the company committed to releasing the game for Ps4, as they originally promised to do so in front of the fans who funded the development.

However, they did not commit to launching a version of Ps5, therefore it makes sense that in this case they have given exclusivity to Xbox, since they now belong to the Xbox Game Studios family.

It seems that Psychonauts 2 will have a version for Xbox Series X | S but not for Ps5

Various rumors suggest that we will see Psychonauts 2 during the Microsoft and Bethesda E3 conference, which will take place this June 13. We look forward to receiving more information on the new game from Double Fine Productions in the coming week.

