The times of pandemic have exposed who we really are. Like a magnifying glass that exalts virtues but also exacerbates defects, our miseries and benefits are observed without fog and with total clarity. On the other hand, the rise of social networks also shows people without concealment or disguise and they are a complete mirror of who we are.

In this context of pandemic crisis and social networks, it seems that in Argentina today there are certain things that are prohibited. Enjoying life, fulfilling wishes, achieving dreams or growing in different areas is not allowed, much less making it known, that is, publishing it. Sharing a joy, publicizing an achievement, a job promotion or a trip, far from generating the approval of the other only produces indignation and generates resentment, envy or anger.

Sadly, the legion of serial haters is gaining more and more followers. They are all those who go through their lives in mediocrity, who live in permanent frustration. The “not being” that which could be torments them and triggers all kinds of petty and negative feelings.

As a response from the subconscious to cover up so much pain, they are content with the failures of others and react aggressively to the progress, growth or joys of others.

In a society as toxic as ours, it seems that those who have some degree of success should walk through life apologizing, because from the perverse logic of these times, indirectly exalting one’s own growth means pointing the finger at many other people’s failures.

Strictly speaking, a sickly scenario where it is forbidden to be happy as a kind of solidarity towards all those who are not having a good time …

Sebastian E. Perasso

[email protected]

OTHER LETTERS

Vaccines: “It’s a lie that everyone is the same”

The question around the world last year was that “a new and unknown plague arose, it kills and spreads fast, let’s lock ourselves in our homes until we study it and avoid saturating the intensive care beds; social distancing, responsible attitudes ”…

Already this year the question is that “we all get vaccinated and normal activity can be resumed.” Although this is the case in most countries except ours, where they continue to say that “there are no classes or group activities, we must keep social distance, let us be responsible because intensive care beds are saturated.” In short, the same for 2020!

Argentina is a country that does not progress. The United States vaccinated more than half of the population and the economy is growing very solid; the same as Israel, Vietnam, Australia, China, New Zealand, Sweden …

That is why here people do not tolerate going back to the confinement, because it is a lie that “everyone is the same.” There are no vaccines here because the Government failed to obtain them. Chile has vaccines, Brazil has, Uruguay has.

We are a disaster, an international role. While recitals are held without a mask, mass gatherings in Great Britain and Eastern countries or the epidemic is considered over, here they intend to return to 2020 with confinements and sacrifices. Society rejects it, and I justify it.

Lic. Vanina Rojas

[email protected]

They highlight the importance of not stopping going to the ophthalmologist

Ophthalmologists share the concern about the increase in Covid cases and the situation of the occupation of ICU beds, but we want to highlight the following: Ophthalmology does not occupy beds (treatments and practices are ambulatory). The clinics and offices are, for the most part, monovalent and do not intersect with patients from other specialties. During this pandemic year and due to lack of consultation with the ophthalmologist, there was a 40% increase in patients with headaches due to not having their lens correction updated, increased vision loss due to chronic conditions such as glaucoma / maculopathy and eye incidence red linked to Covid.

That is why we maintain that ophthalmology clinics and offices continue to serve our patients to take care of their visual health and their quality of life.

Omar Lopez Mato Ophthalmologist (MN 59216)

Ezequiel Fernández Sasso Ophthalmologist (MN 87928)

Call for a closure of schools in the most studied AMBA

Our kindergarten belongs to Morón, in the Villa Sarmiento neighborhood. All the children arrive with their families on foot or by car in their rooms from one to five years old. The mothers do not gather at the door, the children enter in a line and wear chinstraps. There were no cases of Covid among the boys; yes in the parents, who responsibly do not send them until they are discharged. Everything is monitored, hour by hour; everything is communicated and reported. All teachers are on alert to prevent, care for and avoid contagions.

Given the suspension of face-to-face classes at the AMBA, is it so difficult to sit down and put together a map of sectors, by region, by reality of each school, by age, by connection difficulties … and so many more variables to define later? The moment is very complicated, no one doubts it, last year at least we did not open all year. But there are unapproved gardens that are open all day, clubs that host children in workshops that we cannot host. Who regulates that?

It only remains to pray – incredible that this is the only option – so that everything improves for the health of all and the children return where they should be: the classrooms. They deserve it.

Elba ratti

.[email protected]

“We must sow even the shoulders of our routes”

As a descendant of Argentine settlers who cultivated lands at the end of the 19th century, divided them with the first fences, built the first oil factory with the first olive groves in Chajarí and founded the first Federation in Entre Ríos, I invite you to roll over the political flags and demonstrate to the current seat warmers who intend to direct our efforts and small capitals why we were one of the five richest countries on the planet, sowing this year up to the shoulders of our routes. Also, demanding that they lift the fiscal restrictions that overwhelm us and let us demonstrate that we can with our joint effort collaborate in raising our vilified and impoverished country due to bad administrations.

Luis Alfredo Durban

.[email protected]