By now we are all familiar with the tragic case of the remake of GoldenEye 007 for Xbox. However, it seems that this game will finally arrive on consoles of Microsoft, or so it has been revealed by a list of Achievements filtered.

This list was found by TrueAchievements, which includes 55 Achievements for a total of 1000 gamerscore. In addition, a few images were also leaked for these Achievements, and you can see them below for yourself:

As seen in these images, this new version will be based on the original release of the Nintendo 64, and not in the canceled remaster for Xbox 360. Further, TrueAchievements mentioned that this list of Achievements it is also different.

Editor’s note: It’s a shame that the Xbox remaster has been canceled, but at least players on this console will finally be able to enjoy this great game. Let’s hope it’s not too far from the official announcement, and it smells like its launch could be just around the corner.

Via: TrueAchievements