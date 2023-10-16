He president of Patriotas Boyacá, César Guzmán, insisted on his accusations of match-fixing on the last date of the Primera B played last Wednesday, October 11 at the Tuluá stadium, with which Boca Juniors de Cali qualified for the semi-final home runs of the second division tournament, after beating Deportes Quindío 2-3 with a penalty goal in injury time.

César Guzmán had already made a complaint of the alleged match-fixing minutes after the game and launched a strong accusation against the leaders of Colombian Professional Football (FPC). “Dimayor, how much more corruption must we endure, it is time to act, we end it or they end us, the country is right, we deserve what we get” were the words of the president of Patriotas on the X social network (previously known as Twitter) .

@Dimayor How much more corruption we must endure, it is time to act, we end it or they end us, the country is right, we deserve what we get — Cesar G (@CesarGuzmanPat) October 12, 2023

These are events that one would like not to happen in football and the worst of all is that it seems normal to all of us.

The largest shareholder of the Boyacá club spoke again about the issue of arrangements and corruption this Monday in Snail Radio, where he was emphatic about the alleged match-fixing that defined the last qualifier of the BetPlay Tournament and highlighted that It is a palpable issue in Colombian Professional Soccer.

“Everything that happens generates a little sadness and confusion. They are events that one would like not to happen in football and the worst of all is that it seems normal to all of us. We have had similar situations for many years, in which one would understand that they violate sporting integrity and nothing happens, corrective measures are not taken nor investigations are carried out on these types of matters.

Guzmán insisted on the issue of property, since The businessman Hernando Ángel is the owner of Deportes Quindío and Boca Juniors de Cali. In addition, he has been related to some scandals with the fans of the team whose team.

“During the match held in recent days, at the closing of the round-robin of the Tournament, there was a match that generated some concern, which was that between Deportes Quindío and Boca Juniors due to the situations known to everyone, it is public knowledge what of the manifest incidence of the same person in the two clubs (Angel). The result of the match ends generating more concerns than truths,” he indicated.

Boca Juniors de Cali closed the B tournament with a loss against Quindío. Photo: Dimayor/VizzorImage

What happened in the game?

We believe it could be related to an act that compromises the integrity of the game See also WRC | Rally Italia, SS11: Neuville sees second place

The leader of the boyacense club was based on two quite controversial episodes that marked the final result of date 16 of the second division of Colombia and that were on video.

In the 67th minute, Boca Juniors de Cali won a penalty; At the time of the foul execution, it was evident how, supposedly, the penalty taker made a particular gesture to the rival goalkeeper; with his tongue, inside his mouth, he points out the direction in which he was going to send the ball so that he went to the other side and turned the charge into the goal of the partial 1-1.

“During this meeting, we observed a suspicious gesture made by the player Ferney Angulo, of Boca Juniors de Cali, and the goalkeeper Manuel Gardani who we believe could be related to an act that compromises the integrity of the game,” was the statement from a group of Quindío fans who support Guzmán’s theory.

It is evident how he hints to the rival goalkeeper where he is going to take a penalty kick.

“You can clearly see how that match unfolded… that unfortunate gesture by one of the Boca Juniors team players, where you can clearly see how he hinted to the rival goalkeeper where he was going to take a penalty kick. . “If there were concerns before, that does generate certainty that there could have been match-fixing.”

He even revealed that betting houses “from all over the world” would have eliminated the possibility of betting on that match “due to all the circumstances that surrounded him” and he even recalled when a while ago “the coach of that same team could be observed stating that he understood there was manipulation on the part of his players in the results of some matches.”

Another controversial episode of the match occurred in the 97th minute; With the 2-2 tie on the scoreboard, both teams were left out of the semifinal phase of the championship, Boca Juniors de Cali received another penalty in their favor which was transformed into a goal by Angulo and which gave the Cali team the classification. The same goal eliminated Patriotas Boyacá, that he was playing his match simultaneously and won by a 4-0 landslide against Tigres.

César Guzmán, top leader of Patriotas.

These are the suspicions that Guzmán asks the Dimayor Disciplinary Commission to investigate: “Circumstances end up happening that make one think badly. The authorities should initiate the corresponding investigations… it would be worth it if they paid special interest today to the matter that just happened,” he concluded.

With information from Futbolred

