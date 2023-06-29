Between this Wednesday night and early Thursday morning there will be heavy rains in Sonora and Chihuahua, as well as showers in Sinaloa, Durango and Tamaulipas, according to the weather forecast from the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

The dependency belonging to Conagua explained that they will be accompanied by electric shocks, wind gusts of 40 to 50 km/h and possible hail fall. They will be the product of the interaction between a low pressure channel, with instability at high levels of the atmosphere.

The SMN also forecast wind gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and possible dust storms in the northwest, north, and northeast of Mexico.

For this Thursday, Hurricane “Adrian” will be located south-southwest of the coasts of Baja California Sur, it will continue its movement towards the west-northwest, gradually moving away and ceasing to affect the national territory. Finally, the hot to very hot environment will continue over the northwestern, northern and northeastern states of Mexico.

For the same day, tropical wave No. 8 will be absorbed by the low pressure zone with cyclonic potential, which could intensify to a tropical cyclone south of the Guerrero coast; if it reached the category of tropical storm, the name “Beatriz” would correspond to it; this will leave punctual torrential rains in Chiapas, Guerrero and Oaxaca.

Rain forecast for this Thursday, June 29, 2023:

Intense to torrential occasional rains (150 to 250): Chiapas, Oaxaca and Guerrero.

Very heavy rains with intense points (75 to 150 mm): Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán and Veracruz (south).

Heavy rains with very strong points (50 to 75 mm): State of Mexico and Tabasco.

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Chihuahua, Nayarit, Zacatecas, Guanajuato, Mexico City, Morelos, Puebla and Campeche.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Sonora, Sinaloa, Durango, Aguascalientes, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Coahuila and Nuevo León.

Heavy to torrential rains could cause increased levels of rivers and streams, landslides, and flooding.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Thursday, June 29, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Baja California, Sonora, Sinaloa, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Baja California Sur, Nayarit, Michoacán, Guerrero, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Jalisco, Colima, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Morelos, Puebla, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for this Thursday, June 29, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C: mountainous areas of Baja California, State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Puebla and Tlaxcala.

Wind and wave forecast for this Thursday, June 29, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and waves of 2 to 4 meters high: coasts of Oaxaca and Guerrero.

Wind with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and dust storms: Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí and Zacatecas.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Durango, Aguascalientes, Jalisco and Guanajuato.

Waves from 1 to 3 meters high: Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán.

Weather forecast for the Baja California Peninsula

The SMN forecasts partly cloudy skies during the day and no rain in the region. In the morning temperate and cool environment in the mountains of Baja California, in the afternoon hot to very hot. Northwest wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms in the region.

Weather forecast for Sonora and Sinaloa

Skies with scattered clouds in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon with a probability of showers that could be accompanied by electrical discharges and possible hail fall in Sonora and Sinaloa. Temperate environment in the morning and hot to very hot during the afternoon. Southwest wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms in Sonora.

Weather forecast for Durango, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas

The SMN forecast for Tamaulipas cloudy skies most of the day with showers. In the morning the environment will be warm and hot in the afternoon, feeling very hot. Southeast wind from 10 to 25 km/h in the region with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and dust storms.

Partly cloudy sky in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon with probability of heavy occasional rains in Chihuahua; showers in Durango, as well as isolated rains in Coahuila and Nuevo León. Temperate environment in the morning and warm to very hot in the afternoon. East component wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts from 60 to 80 km/h and dust storms in Chihuahua, Coahuila and Nuevo León. In addition to gusts of wind from 40 to 60 km/h in Durango.