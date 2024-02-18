President says he is waiting for investigations to bring charges, but wants to know how the prisoners “ended up in a hole and no one saw it”

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Sunday (18.Feb.2024) that the government is awaiting investigations into the escape of the 2 prisoners from the Federal Penitentiary of Mossoró (RN), on February 14, to comment on who is to blame for what happened. But, according to him, “looks” that the inmates had help from people inside the prison.

“The first person who said that he would be carrying out an inquiry to find out whether there was participation by someone who worked at the maximum security prison was the minister [da Justiça, Ricardo] Lewandowski”, said Lula when talking to journalists in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. “Obviously, we want to know how these citizens ended up in a hole and no one saw it. All they had to do was hire an excavator.”, he added.

On Friday (Feb 16) the PF (Federal Police) released an image showing a hole near the lamp in one of the cells where the 2 prisoners were kept. According to the Power360, in the space there was an electric light lamp. The fugitives would have torn down the entire structure to escape. There is still no information on how it was broken.

The operation to recapture the 2 fugitives is coordinated by the PPF (Federal Penal Police), with the assistance of other state and federal security forces.

“I don't want to accuse. But, theoretically, it seems that there was connivance from someone in the system inside. As I cannot accuse anyone, I am forced to believe that the investigation being carried out by the local police and the Federal Police will tell us, tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, what happened in the Mossoró prison.”, said Lula.

The president mentioned that this is the first escape to occur in maximum security prisons in Brazil. “This means there may have been relaxation and we need to know who”, he declared.

Lewandowski travels to Mossoró this Sunday (18.Feb.2024) to follow the search for the 2 fugitives. He will be accompanied by the acting director general of the Federal Police, Gustavo Souza. A representative of the Ministry of Justice, Secretary André Garcia, from Senappen (National Secretariat for Penal Policies), has been in the city since Wednesday (Feb 14), the date of the escape, and will participate in the meetings with Lewandowski.

The 2 fugitives, Rogério da Silva Mendonça and Deibson Cabral Nascimento, took a family hostage on Friday night (Feb 16), where they stole cell phones and food. The information was confirmed by Senappen. According to the ministry, the location is approximately 3 km from the Mossoró federal prison.

The operation to capture them is made up of 300 federal agents, and has drones and 3 helicopters at their disposal. Security forces are investigating how the escape occurred. A hole was found in the wall of a cell. According to Lewandowski, the suspicion is that they used a tool from a work in progress at the prison to open the way.

