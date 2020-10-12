new Delhi: Do China and Pakistan create tension on India’s borders under a particular ‘mission’? This question is being raised because Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday pointed to this conspiracy. Rajnath Singh said that it seems that under a ‘mission’, China and Pakistan are creating tension on the seven thousand km long border with India. The Defense Minister was speaking at the inauguration of 44 bridges prepared by BRO today.

What did the defense minister Rajnath Singh say?

Rajnath Singh said, “You are well aware of the conditions created on our northern and eastern border (ie China border). Disputes are being created by Pakistan and now by China as well under the boundary of a mission. We have a border of about seven thousand kilometers with these countries, where there is tension in the days to come. ”

But Rajnath Singh said that despite all these problems (China, Pakistan, Kovid, Economy etc.), the nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not only facing these crises strongly but also big and historical changes in all these areas. Is bringing

Explain that for the last five months, India’s line of actuarial control, ie LAC, is in conflict with China. Earlier, the ceasefire violations by the Pakistani Army on the LoC adjacent to Pakistan and the infiltration of terrorists also kept India’s relations with Pakistan.

The Defense Minister earlier inaugurated a total of 44 bridges in seven different states and union territories adjoining the country’s borders. All these big and small permanent bridges have been prepared by the Border Road Organization ie BRO.

According to the Defense Ministry, out of these 44 bridges built by BRO, 10 are in Jammu and Kashmir, 8 in Ladakh, 2 Himachal Pradesh, 4 Punjab, 8 Uttarakhand, 8 Arunachal Pradesh and 4 in Sikkim. All these bridges were inaugurated by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh through video conferencing. During this time the Chief Ministers of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Sikkim as well as the Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were also present. The Director General of BRO, Lieutenant General Harpal Singh was present during this period.

For the first time, such a large number of bridges were inaugurated on the outskirts

This is the first time that bridges have been inaugurated simultaneously in such a large number of different borders on the country. For the last four months, due to the ongoing conflict with China, the BRO is building bridges on the rivers and rivers of the borders one day and night. Of these 44 bridges, 23 have been made to go to the China border alone. One of these has been prepared at Darcha in Himachal Pradesh, which is about 350 meters long.

According to the Ministry of Defense, along with these bridges, Rajnath Singh also laid the foundation stone of Nichifu Tunnel for Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on this occasion. The BRO is also constructing these tunnels and with its construction, the journey to Tawang, an important area of ​​LAC, will be easier and time will also be saved.

Defense Minister also mentioned Atal Tunnel

Recently, referring to the inauguration of the Atal-Rohtang Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh by Prime Minister Modi, Rajnath Singh said that with the construction of these 44 bridges, in the military and civil transport in the western, northern and north-east areas of the country. You will get great convenience. In addition, the army deploys in a large number of areas where transport facilities are not available throughout the year. In such a situation, these bridges will play an important role in the movement of soldiers.

Due to the formation of Atal Tunnel, the supply line from Kullu Manali to Lahaul-Spiti’s Darcha will remain open for twelve months. Because in winter, Rohtang Pass (Pass) was closed due to heavy snowfall.

For the last five-and-a-half months, India has been in conflict with China on LAC adjacent to eastern Ladakh. In such a situation, it is very important that the supply line of the army through Rohtang Tunnel remained open through East Ladakh. Apart from eastern Ladakh, the activities of the Chinese Army have also increased in recent times on LAC adjacent to Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. In such a situation, these bridges were desperately needed for the movement of the army.

